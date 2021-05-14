Ozzy Osbourne Reacts to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Honoring Randy Rhoads

Ozzy Osbourne has made a statement expressing his happiness that late guitarist Randy Rhoads will receive the Musical Excellence Award from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

As revealed on Wednesday (May 12) alongside the other Class of 2021 inductees, Rhoads, LL Cool J and Billy Preston will each receive the honor, an award originally created by the Rock Hall specifically for musical sideman. Foo Fighters, the Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner are the Rock Hall's 2021 performer inductees.

This week, according to Blabbermouth, while speaking to Premiere Radio Networks' Sal Cirrincione in an interview clip provided to radio, Osbourne offered comment on Rhoads' recognition by the Rock Hall.

"I'm so happy that Randy's genius, which we all saw from the beginning, is finally being recognized and that he is getting his due," Ozzy said. "I only wish he was here in person to get this award and that we could all celebrate together. It's really great that Randy's family, friends and fans get to see him honored this way."

Still, the scope of the Musical Excellence Award is a bit vague. According to the Rock Hall's website, it's given to musicians, songwriters and producers who've had a "dramatic impact on music." In the past, Ringo Starr, the E Street Band, Hal Blaine and others have received it.

But Rhoads' Rock Hall nod is likely intended as a way to include the guitarist, who died in 1982, without attaching him to a performer. When an artist is considered a solo act, their backing band is not eligible to be inducted with them — therefore, if Ozzy Osbourne (already inducted with Black Sabbath) was included in the Rock Hall for his solo work, Rhoads would not be enshrined with him unless an exception was made.