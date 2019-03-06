Palaye Royale Announce Spring 2019 ‘The Funeral’ Tour
Long live Palaye Royale ... or should that be long "live" Palaye Royale? The rising rockers will be hitting the road in May for what they're dubbing "The Funeral" tour.
The eight-date headline run will feature three East Coast shows, three dates in the South, as well as two in the western U.S., kicking off May 17 in Worcester, Massachusetts.
These new headline shows will follow their previous spring engagement, serving as main support to Halestorm on their April and May run of U.S. dates. You can see those shows listed below as well.
The band is currently supporting the single "You'll Be Fine" (watch the video below), from their current album Boom Boom Room Side B.
Tickets for the newly announced "Funeral Tour" shows will go on sale this Friday (March 8) at 10AM local time in each market. Be sure to visit Palaye Royale's website to make sure you get your tickets.
Palaye Royale "The Funeral" Headline Tour
May 17 - Worcester, Mass. @The Palladium
May 18 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
May 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
May 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
May 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
May 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan
May 28 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep
May 30 - Hollywood, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre
Palaye Royale With Halestorm
April 12 - Ladson, S.C. @ 98 Rockfest
April 18 - Mankato, Minn. @ Verizon Center
April 20 - Billings, Mont. @ Shrine Auditorium
April 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center
April 23 - Boise, Idaho - Revolution Center
April 25 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
April 26 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Chan Center
April 28 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium
April 29 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall
May 1 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
May 3 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Domination Festival
May 5 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center
May 7 - Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
May 9 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ U.S. Cellular Center
May 12 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
May 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
May 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
