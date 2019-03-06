Palaye Royale Announce Spring 2019 ‘The Funeral’ Tour

Long live Palaye Royale ... or should that be long "live" Palaye Royale? The rising rockers will be hitting the road in May for what they're dubbing "The Funeral" tour.

The eight-date headline run will feature three East Coast shows, three dates in the South, as well as two in the western U.S., kicking off May 17 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

These new headline shows will follow their previous spring engagement, serving as main support to Halestorm on their April and May run of U.S. dates. You can see those shows listed below as well.

The band is currently supporting the single "You'll Be Fine" (watch the video below), from their current album Boom Boom Room Side B.

Tickets for the newly announced "Funeral Tour" shows will go on sale this Friday (March 8) at 10AM local time in each market. Be sure to visit Palaye Royale's website to make sure you get your tickets.

Palaye Royale "The Funeral" Headline Tour

May 17 - Worcester, Mass. @The Palladium

May 18 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

May 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

May 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

May 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan

May 28 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

May 30 - Hollywood, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre

Sumerian Records

Palaye Royale With Halestorm

April 12 - Ladson, S.C. @ 98 Rockfest

April 18 - Mankato, Minn. @ Verizon Center

April 20 - Billings, Mont. @ Shrine Auditorium

April 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center

April 23 - Boise, Idaho - Revolution Center

April 25 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

April 26 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Chan Center

April 28 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium

April 29 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

May 1 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

May 3 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Domination Festival

May 5 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center

May 7 - Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

May 9 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ U.S. Cellular Center

May 12 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

May 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

May 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple