Palaye Royale Bring Fans ‘Curse of Calypso’ Augmented Reality Experience

Palaye Royale continue to find interesting ways to share the music from their album The Bastards with fans. The latest is a new augmented reality experience titled "Curse of Calypso" that is part of a partnership with hologram company Jadu.

The group just dropped a trailer teasing a bit of what's to come. Fans will be able to use their phones to enjoy this 10-minute experience that features the songs "Doom," "Nightmares" and "Redeemer."

“After our world tour was postponed in 2020 we wanted to connect more in-depth with our fans in these times of isolation,” the band explained to Spin. “An AR interactive music video experience with Jadu was the result. A truly immersive experience that reveals the Palaye Royale environment in your own room. Follow along with the story and get lost inside our world.”

The group call their Jadu collaboration “a longform, immersive alt rock opera.” In order to enjoy this unique experience, you'll want to start by downloading the Jadu hologram app. Then press the "notify" button to be alerted when the experience is released.

Palaye Royale, "Curse of Calypso" Trailer