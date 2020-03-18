Palaye Royale Reveal Plans to Live Stream Concert This Weekend

It's time to get creative. As bands try to find alternatives to touring during self-quarantining, it looks like Palaye Royale are about to provide some entertainment for those starving for some at home.

In a tweet, the band revealed plans for a live stream this Saturday (March 21) at 3PM PT, but it may not be just your traditional performance. "Lonely with Palaye Royale is a game show, a concert, an interview, a magic show, whatever you want it to be and it will be live this Saturday at 3P PST," stated the group.

Palaye Royale just released their "Lonely" video last week, with the song helping to launch their upcoming album The Bastards, coming on May 29.

The video came just as the band, like many others, were having to shut down their touring in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Read the CDC's guidelines for dealing with this pandemic here.

And be sure to check in with Palaye Royale's socials this Saturday at 6PM ET / 3PM PT to see what they have in store.

Palaye Royale, "Lonely"