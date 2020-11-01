Palaye Royale Announce ‘The Bastards’ Graphic Novel + 2021 North American Tour Dates

Palaye Royale hoped to be on the road in support of their latest album The Bastards this year, but they'll give it another go in 2021 announcing a slate of summer North American tour dates.

The run is set to kick off July 7 in Denver, Colorado, with dates booked through a Canadian finale on Aug. 7. There are still a few stops on the run without venues associated as the band continues to navigate scheduling. See dates below and get ticketing info here.

Palaye Royale are also expanding upon the themes of The Bastards album, announcing The Bastards: Vol. 1 graphic novel. The book is 260 pages of artwork and literature with the pages hand drawn by Emerson Barrett and XoBillie.

"Welcome to the world of Palaye Royale, where one can reside, reign and recreated themselves when destroyed by living," state the group. "Ever since the conception of the band and the first single ‘Morning Light’ we have been hiding pieces of this story, within the lyrics, artwork, and visuals. Finally after years of work the doors are opened for all to enter. The best travel one can take in times like these is inside their own mind, in memory or imagination. Get lost in the pages of our book. Enjoy the ride. Love the void."

Palaye Royale

The Bastards, Vol. 1 graphic novel will be released Saturday, December 12, 2020. Visit the Palaye Royale online store to order yours. The Bastards album, which arrived earlier this year, can be picked up here. (as Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases)

Palaye Royale 2021 North American Tour

July 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

July 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

July 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

July 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

July 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

July 14 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

July 16 - New York, N.Y. @ TBA

July 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

July 18 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

July 20 - Nashville, Tenn. @ TBA

July 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

July 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

July 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

July 26 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

July 27 - Dallas, Texas @ TBA

July 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Press Room

July 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

July 31 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Aug. 2 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Aug. 3 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Venue Nightclub

Aug. 4 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

Aug. 6 - Canada @ TBA

Aug. 7 - Canada @ TBA

Palaye Royale