Panic! At the Disco Announce Headlining Tour

Panic! At the Disco have announced the second North American leg of their Pray For The Wicked Tour. The trek will kick off January 10, 2019 and feature up-and-coming alt-indie band Two Feet. (An additional supporting act will be announced at a later date.) Pre-sale begins on June 22 at 9 am local time, with general on-sale beginning later that day at noon local.

Panic! At the Disco's new album, Pray For The Wicked, is due out on June 22 as well. The record features previously released singles "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" and "High Hopes." It follows Panic!'s Death Of A Bachelor LP, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 with 190,000 total units moved in its first week.

Before they travel across North America in January, Panic! will be on the road this summer on the first leg of the tour, which will be followed by international tour dates in the fall. You can check out a full list of dates and locations for the band's upcoming runs below.

Pray For The Wicked Tour Leg One with support from A R I Z O N A, Hayley Kiyoko

7/11/2018 -- Minneapolis, MN @Target Center

7/13/2018 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

7/14/2018 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

7/15/2018 -- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

7/17/2018 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center - SOLD OUT

7/18/2018 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

7/20/2018 -- Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live: Nassau Coliseum

7/21/2018 -- Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena - SOLD OUT

7/22/2018 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

7/24/2018 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT

7/25/2018 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden - SOLD OUT

7/27/2018 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center - SOLD OUT

7/28/2018 -- Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

7/29/2018 -- Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center - SOLD OUT

7/31/2018 -- Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

8/1/2018 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena - SOLD OUT

8/3/2018 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/4/2018 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/5/2018 -- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

8/7/2018 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

8/8/2018 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/10/2018 -- Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

8/11/2018 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

8/12/2018 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center

8/14/2018 -- San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

8/15/2018 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center - SOLD OUT

8/17/2018 -- Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

8/18/2018 -- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

International Dates

10/06/2018 -- Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena

10/09/2018 -- Adelaide, Australia @ AEC Theatre

10/11/2018 -- Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

10/13/2018 -- Melbourne, Australia @ Hisense Arena

10/16/2018 -- Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

10/20/2018 -- Manila, Philippines @ Mall of Asia Arena

10/22/2018 -- Tokyo, Japan @ ZEPP Tokyo

10/23/2018 -- Tokyo, Japan @ Shinkiba Studio Coast

10/25/2018 -- Osaka, Japan @ ZEPP Osaka Bayside

10/17-18/2018 -- Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

Pray For The Wicked Tour North American leg two, with support from Two Feet, additional opener TBA

1/10/2019 -- Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

1/12/2019 -- Laval, QC @ Place Bell

1/13/2019 -- Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

1/15/2019 -- Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

1/16/2019 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

1/18/2019 -- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

1/19/2019 -- Providence, RI @ Dunkin' Donuts Center

1/20/2019 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

1/22/2019 -- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

1/23/2019 -- Charlottesville, VA @John Paul Jones Arena

1/25/2019 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

1/26/2019 -- Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

1/27/2019 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

1/29/2019 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

1/30/2019 -- Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

02/01/2019 -- Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

02/02/2019 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

02/04/2019 -- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

02/05/2019 -- Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/06/2019 -- Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

02/08/2019 -- Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

02/09/2019 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

2/12/2019 -- Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

2/14/2019 -- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

2/15/2019 -- Inglewood, CA @The Forum

2/16/2019 -- San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

2/19/2019 -- Oakland, CA @ ORACLE Arena