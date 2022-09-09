Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie Shows Off New Freddie Mercury Tattoo

Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie has a new tattoo that pays homage to one of his idols. Take a look at the singer's tattoo of Freddie Mercury.

Urie showed off his new tattoo of the legendary, late Queen singer on Instagram which shows Mercury in a yellow jacket with white pants, with his head thrown back as he's holding a microphone. The Panic! At the Disco frontman posted the series of pictures and videos with the caption "Freddie forever [red heart emoji, crown emoji]"

Urie's Freddie Mercury tattoo is located on his left forearm, right above his wrist. The Panic! At the Disco singer got the tattoo done at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City, a celebrity favorite. Urie's new tattoo is located right below another portrait of Frank Sinatra.

The singer also has tattoos of his wife's eye inside of a yellow rose, a Gospel Tour tattoo, Hibiscus and Plumeria flowers to honor his mom's Hawaiian heritage, piano keys, as well as a tattoo for his favorite band Every Time I Die.

Panic! At the Disco's Viva Las Vengeances World Tour kicked off yesterday (Sept. 8) in Austin, Texas, and the North American leg concludes at the end of October while the European / U.K. leg kicks off in February in Austria and wraps up in Manchester, England on March 10.

Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie Shows Off Freddie Mercury Tattoo