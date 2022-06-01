Panic! At the Disco Drop New Song ‘Viva Las Vengeance,’ Announce Studio Album
After teasing fans a couple of weeks ago, Panic! At the Disco have dropped a brand new single called "Viva Las Vengeance," announced an upcoming studio album with the same name and accompanying tour dates.
Viva Las Vengeance is set for release Aug. 19 through Fueled By Ramen and will be PATD's first album since 2018's Pray for the Wicked. Brendon Urie recorded the album with a tape machine. He worked with Jake Sinclair, Mike Viola and Butch Walker on the project.
"Welcome to Viva Las Vengeance. This is the tale about growing up in Las Vegas. It’s about love, fame, burnout and everything that happens in between," the description of the music video reads. "This is the new era, and the journey starts now."
"Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest,” the frontman added in a press release.
The band will also set out on their first North American headlining tour since 2019, which kicks off Sept. 8 in Houston, Texas, and wraps up in San Francisco, Calif. at the end of October. Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny will join as support on select dates of the tour. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 8 at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster. One dollar from each ticket sale will be donated to the band's Highest Hopes Foundation, which is an organization in support of human rights.
Following their North American run, PATD will head to Europe in early 2023 for another leg. Tickets for the European dates will be available Friday, June 10 at 10AM local time.
Pre-order your copy of Viva Las Vengeance here. Check out the song's video and its lyrics below, as well as the album art, track list and 2022 tour dates underneath.
Panic! At the Disco, 'Viva Las Vengeance' Lyrics
Pyramid of ones, kids with loaded guns
Plugged on a power strip
(Power strip)
I’m already dead, woodstock in the shed
I’m so out of it
(Out of it)
Someone did me wrong, stole my favorite song
Yes, it really hurt
(Really hurt)
Stepped on every chord, fell on every sword
Yes, excalibur
(Excalibur)
I don’t wanna be a diva
I just wanna be free
On a sofa with Sativa
Living the dream…
Shut up and go to bed
She said
‘Viva Las Vengeance!’
Shut up and go to bed
She said
‘Viva Las Vengeance!’
Hacking at my feed, act like you are me
No one really cares
(Really cares)
Nothing’s really real, no one really feels
Nothing to declare
(To declare)
I don’t wanna be anonymous
But I don’t wanna be you
In a city full of promises
Nothing rings true
Shut up and go to bed
She said
‘Viva Las Vengeance!’
Shut up and go to bed
She said
‘Viva Las Vengeance!’
Giving up the key to paint a masterpiece
What am I doing here?
Stuck here in the weeds
On a road that leads
To nowhere…
Shut up and go to bed
‘Viva Las Vengeance!’
Shut up and go to bed
She said
‘Viva Las Vengeance!’
Shut up and go to bed
She said
‘Viva Las Vengeance!’
Every moment is a replay
I’m being buried alive
Didn’t wanna kill the DJ
But it can’t hurt to try
Panic! At the Disco - 'Viva Las Vengeance'
Panic! At the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance Album Art + Track List
1. Viva Las Vengeance
2. Middle of a Break-up
3. Don’t Let The Light Go Out
4. Local God
5. Star Spangled Banger
6. God Killed Rock And Roll
7. Say It Louder
8. Sugar Soaker
9. Something About Maggie
10. Sad Clown
11. All By Yourself
12. Do It To Death
Panic! At the Disco 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 8 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Sept. 10 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 11 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 14 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 16 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Sept. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Sept. 20 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 21 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Sept. 23 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 28 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 1 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 2 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Oct. 4 – Sunrise, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena
Oct. 5 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 7 – Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
Oct. 8 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 9 – Saint Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 11 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 15 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 19 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Oct. 25 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Panic! At the Disco 2023 European Tour Dates
Feb. 20 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
Feb. 21 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
Feb. 23 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
Feb. 24 - Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
Feb. 25 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy
Feb. 28 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
March 1 - Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
March 3 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
March 4 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
March 6 - London, UK @ The O2
March 10 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena