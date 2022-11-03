Pantera Announce 2023 European Performances

The highly-anticipated Pantera celebration tour will head overseas to Europe in 2023, with a couple of performances scheduled at two festivals in Germany in the spring.

So far, only a handful of shows have been announced, with the majority of them taking place this December in Mexico and South America, which are also all festival performances. Now, the band has confirmed that they'll play the German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in June. However, the specific date which they'll play each festival hasn't been revealed yet, so stay tuned for further updates.

Tickets for both festivals are on sale now on their respective websites. See the full schedule so far below.

The Pantera celebration will see the living members of the metal band, Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante on the guitar and drums, respectively, in place of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Billboard first reported the tour in mid-July, noting that it'll take place sometime in 2023. There've been a wide range of reactions from Pantera fans and fellow musicians alike, with many wondering how Wylde and Benante will sound emulating the fallen members of the band.

"It was so funny, because somebody was like, 'It's not Pantera!' Of course it's not Pantera," Wylde said in a recent interview with Ultimate Guitar. "It's Phil, Rex and two of their buddies getting together to honor Dime, Vinnie and all their achievements... It's a celebration of Pantera and all the mountains they conquered. It's the way I look at it."

Pantera 2022 + 2023 Tour Dates

Dec. 2 - Texicoco, Mexico @ Hell & Heaven Metal Fest

Dec. 6 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Monterrey Metal Fest

Dec. 9 - Bogotá, Colombia @ Knotfest Colombia

Dec. 11 - Santiago, Chile @ Knotfest Chile

Dec. 12 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

Dec. 15 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Vibra São Paulo (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Dec. 18 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Knotfest Brazil

Jun. 2-4 - Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

Jun. 2-4 - Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park