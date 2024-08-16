Setlist + Video – Pantera’s Club Show Full of Even More Surprises

Last night, Pantera played First Avenue, a 1,550 capacity venue in Minneapolis, Minnesota and it was full of even more surprises.

The rare club show was announced earlier this week ahead of Pantera's opening spot tonight (Aug. 16) on Metallica's ongoing world tour in support of last year's 72 Seasons. It was quite the surprise as the band has obviously been playing much larger venues since first returning to the stage with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante in December of 2022.

Ever since, the band has been faced with questions about new material, whether it's brand new studio recordings or a live release.

Comedian Craig Gass announced from the stage that this more intimate show was being recorded, suggesting that a first-ever official Pantera release with the current lineup, which also includes classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, will be coming at some point.

Pantera's 12-song set included one medley and a special guest appearance by Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo. They contributed backing vocals on the Vulgar Display of Power hit "Walk" and the group has regularly welcomed their friends onstage when playing this all-timer.

Watch footage of "Walk" (filmed by Loudwire) directly below and see more video and the complete setlist from this special night further down the page,

Pantera, "Walk" with Robert Trujillo + Kirk Hammett

In March, Benante told The Vinyl Guide Podcast that a live Pantera album was of interest to him. "We talked about [releasing a live album]. We'll see," he said, "We record a lot, and it's probably just spending time with it and see what shows are good, or take a song from this show or a song from that show and compile it for a live record. I would love to do that."

Pantera Setlist — Aug. 15, 2024

01. "A New Level" 02. "Mouth for War" 03. "Strength Beyond Strength" 04. "Becoming" (With "Throes Of Rejection" Outro) 05. "I'm Broken" 06. "Suicide Note Pt. II" 07. "This Love" 08. "Fucking Hostile" 09. "Walk" (with Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett doing backing vocals) 10. "Domination" / "Hollow" 11. "Cowboys From Hell" Encore: 12. ""Yesterday Don't Mean Shit" via setlist.fm

Pantera, "Cowboys From Hell" (Aug. 15, 2024)

Pantera Tour Dates

Pantera have more dates on the books on Metallica's M72 tour and will head to Europe in early 2025. See all of the dates at the band's website.

