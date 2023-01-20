Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour With Lamb of God

Pantera have announced a 2023 North American tour with Lamb of God.

The run will take place amid Pantera's already scheduled appearances at festivals as well as dates opening for Metallica.

View all of the tour dates further down the page.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10AM local time at Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale which begins on Jan. 24 at 10AM local time and end Jan. 26 at 10PM local time. For more presale information, head here. For tickets to Pantera's previously announced shows, visit this location.

Late last year (Dec. 2), Pantera performed their first show in celebration of the band's musical legacy, welcoming guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante — two very good friends of the late Abbott brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul — to the fold.

Benante, when speaking with Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk in 2022, commented on his role, "One of the first things I said to Philip on the phone, I said, 'This, to me, is more on an emotional level than any other level.' This means a lot to me personally, to go out there and represent those guys and represent the Pantera name. And that's all I'd ever want for me. I don't care about it financially and stuff like that; this, to me, I had to do this. I didn't wanna see anybody else playing these songs but me up there."

"It's a celebration of Pantera and all the mountains they conquered. It's the way I look at it," Wylde told Ultimte Guitar last October.

Lamb of God, meanwhile, will be touring in support of their newest album, last year's Omens.

Pantera Tour Dates

*Festival Date | #Support Act TBD | ^Pantera Support for Metallica

May 20 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*

July 13 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest*

July 15 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration*

July 28 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 29 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 31 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater#

Aug. 02 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 04 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium^

Aug. 05 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 06 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 08 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 09 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Olympique Stadium^

Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 15 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 17 – Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium^

Aug. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium^

Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 01 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium^

Sept. 03 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma*

Sept. 07 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 08 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 15 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*

Oct. 07 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*

Nov. 03 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center^

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field^

2024 Dates

Aug. 02 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium^

Aug. 09 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field^

Aug. 16 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium^

Aug. 23 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium^

Aug. 30 – Seattle, Wwash. @ Lumen Field^

The 'Big 4' of 17 Metal Subgenres Everyone knows the 'Big 4' of thrash metal, but what about some other styles of metal?

PLAYLIST: Ultimate Groove Metal