Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera have announced a 2023 North American tour with Lamb of God.
The run will take place amid Pantera's already scheduled appearances at festivals as well as dates opening for Metallica.
View all of the tour dates further down the page.
Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10AM local time at Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale which begins on Jan. 24 at 10AM local time and end Jan. 26 at 10PM local time. For more presale information, head here. For tickets to Pantera's previously announced shows, visit this location.
Late last year (Dec. 2), Pantera performed their first show in celebration of the band's musical legacy, welcoming guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante — two very good friends of the late Abbott brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul — to the fold.
Benante, when speaking with Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk in 2022, commented on his role, "One of the first things I said to Philip on the phone, I said, 'This, to me, is more on an emotional level than any other level.' This means a lot to me personally, to go out there and represent those guys and represent the Pantera name. And that's all I'd ever want for me. I don't care about it financially and stuff like that; this, to me, I had to do this. I didn't wanna see anybody else playing these songs but me up there."
"It's a celebration of Pantera and all the mountains they conquered. It's the way I look at it," Wylde told Ultimte Guitar last October.
Lamb of God, meanwhile, will be touring in support of their newest album, last year's Omens.
Pantera Tour Dates
*Festival Date | #Support Act TBD | ^Pantera Support for Metallica
May 20 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*
July 13 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest*
July 15 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration*
July 28 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 29 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 31 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater#
Aug. 02 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 04 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium^
Aug. 05 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 06 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 08 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 09 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Olympique Stadium^
Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 15 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 17 – Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium^
Aug. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium^
Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 01 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium^
Sept. 03 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma*
Sept. 07 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 08 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival*
Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 15 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*
Oct. 07 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*
Nov. 03 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center^
Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field^
2024 Dates
Aug. 02 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium^
Aug. 09 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field^
Aug. 16 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium^
Aug. 23 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium^
Aug. 30 – Seattle, Wwash. @ Lumen Field^
The 'Big 4' of 17 Metal Subgenres
PLAYLIST: Ultimate Groove Metal
- To listen and/or follow, head here.