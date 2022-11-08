Pantera Among First 15 Bands Announced for Norway’s Tons of Rock 2023 Festival Lineup

It's a bit of a piecemeal pace, but more and more dates continue to be added for the Pantera celebration shows featuring Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante sitting in. The latest addition comes via Norway's Tons of Rock Festival which is set to take place June 22-24 in Oslo, Norway next year.

This becomes the third European stop for the band, who recently announced plans to play both Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in Germany the weekend of June 2-4. These shows come on the heels of Pantera celebration shows in Mexico and South America to finish out 2022.

But Pantera are only the tip of the iceberg for Norway's Tons of Rock Festival. To whet the appetite of music fans, organizers have release the first 15 bands confirmed to play the music weekend next year and then include such heavy hitters as Ghost, Gojira, Behemoth and Clutch.

Other acts on board for the metal-leaning music weekend include TNT, Powerwolf, Mayhem, Stage Dolls, Honey Children, The Good The Bad and the Zugly, Avatar, Spiritbox, Voivod and Brenn.

Additional acts will be revealed in the coming weeks, but for now, fans can get their festival and VIP passes starting this Friday (Nov. 11) at 10AM local time. There will also be a pre-sale starting Thursday (Nov. 10) for recipients of the Tons of Rock newsletter. Stay up to date with the Tons of Rock festival here.