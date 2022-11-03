Rock Am Ring + Rock Im Park Reveal Initial 2023 Lineup – Pantera, MGK, Turnstile + More

Earlier today (Nov. 3), it was revealed that Pantera would be performing at the 2023 edition of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany next year, but they're not the only act revealing their participation. In fact, both festivals have announced a wealth of performers for their 2023 editions.

Sitting atop the billing alongside Pantera are acts such as Machine Gun Kelly, Die Toten Hosen, Tenacious D, Apache 207, K.I.Z., Evanescence, Yungblud, Papa Roach, Turnstile, Architects and NOFX.

The Pantera addition is big news as they are the first announced shows the celebration lineup is playing in Europe. So far, the band had booked primarily festival appearances in Mexico and South America this December.

Joining the top billed acts for the 2023 editions of the two festivals will be Arch Enemy, Aviva, Badmomzjay, Boy Bleach, Boysetsfire, Bury Tomorrow, Carpenter Brut, Charlotte Sands, Dead Sear, Employed to Serve, Fever 333, Finch, Giant Rooks, Hollywood Undead, Hot Water Music, Jinjer, Juju, Lauren Sanderson, Maggie Lindemann, Mantar, Mehnersmoos, Meshuggah, Motionless in White, Nothing But Thieves, nothing.nowhere, Nova Twins, Provinz, Silverstein, The Chats, The Distillers, The Menzingers, The Raven Age, Three Days Grace, Touche Amore and VV, with many more expected to be revealed.

The Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals annually share the same bills, with the acts traveling between the two locations over the three day weekend. Rock Am Ring will be held in Nurburgring, Germany, while Rock Im Park is set for Nurnberg, Germany over the weekend of June 2-4.

You can visit the Rock Am Ring festival website for more details on the 2023 edition here, while the Rock Im Park festival details can be found here.