Pantera played "Floods" for the first time since 2001 during their 2024 tour opener last night (Feb. 3) in Sunrise, Florida. Keep reading to see details about their entire setlist and some video footage from the performance.

According to Setlist.fm, Pantera played a 13-track set, opening with Vulgar Display of Power's "A New Level" and wrapping up with "Fucking Hostile" as the encore. During the performance, they brought out the ballad "Floods" from The Great Southern Trendkill for the first time since May 20, 2001. The song is particularly special because of the solo Dimebag Darrell played on it.

The band shared a video from the performance on their Instagram. See it, as well as some fan-filmed footage and the band's full setlist from the night, below.

The concert took place at the Amerant Bank Arena, and is the first of 14 North American dates they'll play throughout the month of February with openers Lamb of God. The trek wraps up in Quebec City on Feb. 27, and then they'll head to Australia the following month for a brief round of Knotfest shows.

Pantera first announced their celebratory tour in the summer of 2022, revealing that Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante would join Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown onstage. The round of shows was meant to commemorate the band's legacy with Darrell and Vinnie Paul, and they played their first shows in December of that year.

Pantera - 'Floods' (Live 2024)

Pantera Setlist — Feb. 3, 2024 (Sunrise, Florida)

via Setlist.fm

01. "A New Level"

02. "Mouth for War"

03. "Strength Beyond Strength"

04. "Becoming"

05. "I'm Broken"

06. "Suicide Note Pt. II"

07. "5 Minutes Alone"

08. "This Love"

09. "Floods"

10. "Walk"

11. "Domination / Hollow"

12. "Cowboys From Hell"

Encore

13. "Fucking Hostile"