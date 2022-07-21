Pantera’s Rex Brown Shares Old Photo of Him + Vinnie Paul, Recollects ‘Grateful Memories’

Now more than one week removed from the news that a Pantera tour will take place in 2023, bassist Rex Brown has shared an old black and white photo of him and late drummer Vinnie Paul on a boat.

It's the first Pantera-related post from Brown since Billboard revealed that the legendary group plans to reunite and with Black Label Society and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante occupying the roles of the late Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

Until this image was shared by Brown on Twitter, only Wylde had commented on Pantera in any capacity whatsoever amongst the four members and the official Pantera channels. Brown writes, "Me & Vinnie Paul back in our boating adventure days!! Forgot to put the plug in one day & sunk that old monster... Grateful memories!!"

One day prior to the world learning about Pantera's future intentions, Brown announced a partnership with Gibson for a new signature Thunderbird bass, which was two-and-a-half years in the making.

"Before meeting up in Nashville for a tour of Gibson USA, I got to meet the whole team at Gibson” says he explains, “Cesar Gueikian (Gibson Brand President), and I forged a strong bond that day, that I can only describe as ‘Long Lost Brother’s”! He invited me to his home that night and we played music into the wee hours. Gibson has come so far, in such a short amount of time, and I’m beyond delighted to be in cahoots with this extraordinary bunch of music professionals. This new Thunderbird with Gibson is a life-long dream."

The model retails for $2,799. For specs and more information, head here. See photos of the signature bass below.

Rex Brown with Signature Thunderbird Bass from Gibson Gibson loading...

Rex Brown Signature Gibson Thunderbird Bass Gibson loading...