Setlist + Video – Pantera Play Second Comeback Show, Cut Two Songs From First Set

Yesterday (Dec. 6, 2022) Pantera performed their second comeback show, this time at the Monterrey Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico. The setlist differed just slightly from the band's Dec. 2 show (their first with Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante) as two songs were cut from that original set and fan-filmed footage from the night has also made its way online.

It was initially reported by setlist.fm that Pantera's first show in 21 years featured a 15-song set and included songs from all Philip Anselmo-fronted studio albums except for 1988's Power Metal. It was later corrected to reveal that The Great Southern Trendkill was not represented and that "Drag the Waters" had actually not been played.

Still, Trendkill remains on the outs and, at the Monterrey Metal Fest gig, so does Pantera's last album, Reinventing the Steel as "Yesterday Don't Mean Shit" was taken out of the set. The other track that got dropped is "Use My Third Arm" off Far Beyond Driven.

The reason for the changeup is simple — at the Hell & Heaven Fest on Dec. 2, Pantera were afforded an 80-minute set while at Monterrey Metal Fest, they had 70 minutes to play, so naturally some songs had to go.

View the full Dec. 6 setlist below and watch performance footage of iconic songs such as "Walk," "Mouth for War," "I'm Broken," and "This Love" further down the page.

Up next for Pantera is a performance at Knotfest Columbia on Dec. 9 and they'll be hitting the road with Metallica next year at these stops. For tickets to next year's shows supporting Metallica, head here — just check listings carefully as Pantera will be opening select dates with Metallica performing two-night sets in each location and with different sets of special guests for the first and second nights.

Commenting on his first-ever performance with the metal legends, Benante shared an emotional recap on Instagram. "If I say I wasn't nervous I'd be lying," he began, later stating ""I had some moments up there like I felt I wasn't there, I went to some other place. I think I was Metal meditating, don't laugh… I'm serious."

Pantera Setlist — Monterrey Metal Fest (Dec. 6, 2022) [via setlist.fm]

01. "A New Level"

02. "Mouth for War"

03. "Strength Beyond Strength"

04. "Becoming"

05. "I'm Broken"

06. "5 Minutes Alone"

07. "This Love"

08. "Fucking Hostile"

09. "Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath cover)

10. "Walk"

11. "Cowboys From Hell"

12. "Domination" / "Hollow"

Pantera, "Walk" (Dec. 6, 2022)

Pantera, "Mouth For War" (Dec. 6, 2022)

Pantera, "I'm Broken" (Dec. 6, 2022)

Pantera, "This Love" (Dec. 6, 2022)