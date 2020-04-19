Papa Roach to Reflect on 20 Years of ‘Infest’ With Online Conversation

Time has certainly flown as it seems like yesterday that Papa Roach were fresh-faced rockers catching their first taste of major success on their sophomore set, Infest, but this coming week will mark the 20th anniversary of that landmark album. As such, Papa Roach intend to mark the occasion properly, teasing an upcoming online conversation.

According to a pair of postings via the band's socials, Papa Roach will celebrate the anniversary on April 25, 20 years to the date, of the Infest album anniversary with an Infest conversation. Stay tuned to their website and socials for details.

The band's sophomore set arrived on April 25, 2000 after a successful pairing with producer Jay Baumgardner, getting a major label push from the DreamWorks label. "Last Resort" helped put the band on the map, with the song topping the Modern Rock chart and hitting No. 4 at Mainstream Rock radio. It would also be a major MTV hit, while becoming one of the significant singles of the burgeoning nu metal movement of the day.

Papa Roach would then follow with the singles "Broken Home" and "Between Angels and Insects" that would keep them on the airwaves over the next year, while "Dead Cell" also received some attention as well. Papa Roach would play Vans Warped Tour, the Anger Management tour and Ozzfest during the album cycle and at most recent tally, the Infest album has been certified triple platinum.