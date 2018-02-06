In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Feb. 6, 2018:

- This seems like a good fit. Papa Roach's current single, "Born for Greatness," has been chosen as a theme song for the WWE's Monday Night RAW.

- ShipRocked 2018 just concluded, but it's never too early to look ahead. Organizers have revealed that the 2019 cruise will take place Jan. 26-31, 2019 aboard the Carnival Valor. The ship will set sail from Galveston, Texas with stops in Cozumel and the Yucatan in Mexico. Online pre-sales are currently underway at this location. The lineup will be revealed in the coming months.

- Jack Osbourne has made Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne grandparents again. Jack posted a photo of his new daughter, Minnie Theodora Osbourne, via his social media. The baby girl was born on Feb. 3.

- RLYR, the metal band featuring members of Pelican and Locrian released the first new song from their upcoming album Actual Existence. It casts emotive hardcore into a new lens thanks to a metal pedigree. Hear "L.Layer" at NPR.

- Gary Clark Jr. will be returning to the road in late May, with dates kicking off May 31 in Lafayette, La. Fan club pre-sales start tomorrow (Feb. 7) at 10AM local time with the general public on sale set for Friday (Feb. 9) at 10AM local time. For additional ticketing info, click here.

- A new documentary celebrating the life of the former Faith No More singer has been announced, Thanks. And Sorry: The Chuck Mosley Movie. Get all the information on the movie at the official Facebook page.

- Metalcore stalwarts The Amity Affliction say goodbye to drummer Ryan Burt in order for him to best support his own mental health. Read the band's farewell on Facebook.

- Howard Stern will be staging a tribute to the life and career of David Bowie. This Friday, Feb. 9 at 9:00 a plethora of different artists including Corey Taylor, William Patrick Corgan, Garbage, and much more. Read about it here.

- Devin Townsend has revealed that the upcoming DVD taken from the 20th anniversary celebration of his Ocean Machine: Biomech album that took place last fall will be Eras. The show, which took place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, found the musician backed by a symphony and a choir. An official release date for the DVD is still pending.

- Love/Hate vocalist Jizzy Pearl is back with a new solo album. All You Need Is Soul will arrive May 11 via Frontiers SRL and you can take a listen to the title track of the disc right here. If you like what you hear, head to one of these platforms to pick it up.