Papa Roach Now Theme Song for WWE Raw Plus News on the 2019 ShipRocked Cruise + More

In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Feb. 6, 2018:

- This seems like a good fit. Papa Roach's current single, "Born for Greatness," has been chosen as a theme song for the WWE's Monday Night RAW.

ShipRocked 2018 just concluded, but it's never too early to look ahead. Organizers have revealed that the 2019 cruise will take place Jan. 26-31, 2019 aboard the Carnival Valor. The ship will set sail from Galveston, Texas with stops in Cozumel and the Yucatan in Mexico. Online pre-sales are currently underway at this location. The lineup will be revealed in the coming months.

Jack Osbourne has made Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne grandparents again. Jack posted a photo of his new daughter, Minnie Theodora Osbourne, via his social media. The baby girl was born on Feb. 3.

- RLYR, the metal band featuring members of Pelican and Locrian released the first new song from their upcoming album Actual Existence. It casts emotive hardcore into a new lens thanks to a metal pedigree. Hear "L.Layer" at NPR.

- Gary Clark Jr. will be returning to the road in late May, with dates kicking off May 31 in Lafayette, La. Fan club pre-sales start tomorrow (Feb. 7) at 10AM local time with the general public on sale set for Friday (Feb. 9) at 10AM local time. For additional ticketing info, click here.

- A new documentary celebrating the life of the former Faith No More singer has been announced, Thanks. And Sorry: The Chuck Mosley Movie. Get all the information on the movie at the official Facebook page.

- Metalcore stalwarts The Amity Affliction say goodbye to drummer Ryan Burt in order for him to best support his own mental health. Read the band's farewell on Facebook.

- Howard Stern will be staging a tribute to the life and career of David Bowie. This Friday, Feb. 9 at 9:00 a plethora of different artists including Corey Taylor, William Patrick Corgan, Garbage, and much more. Read about it here.

- Devin Townsend has revealed that the upcoming DVD taken from the 20th anniversary celebration of his Ocean Machine: Biomech album that took place last fall will be Eras. The show, which took place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, found the musician backed by a symphony and a choir. An official release date for the DVD is still pending.

- Love/Hate vocalist Jizzy Pearl is back with a new solo album. All You Need Is Soul will arrive May 11 via Frontiers SRL and you can take a listen to the title track of the disc right here. If you like what you hear, head to one of these platforms to pick it up.

