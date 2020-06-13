Papa Roach To Play ‘Infest’ In Full at Special Livestream Event

With touring off the table, Papa Roach are resorting to other ways to still celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakout album, Infest. On deck is a livestream event on June 20 where the group will perform the record in its entirety.

The ticketed event, which starts at 2PM PT, is being billed as "Infest In-Studio." In addition to performing the multi-platinum record in full, Papa Roach will take time to reflect on Infest, presumably recollecting the writing and recording process as well as the instant success that came along with it.

"We couldn't take not performing any longer," said frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "Having performed the Infest album in full as a surprise one time before (during the band's sold-out 2015 gig at London's Roundhouse on the album's 15th anniversary), we decided to open this infestation to every living-room in the world to celebrate the 20th anniversary with us!"

Bassist Tobin Esperance added, "You'll probably want to move your furniture around a little bit. We've all got to get some of that quarantine energy out of our system. We'll also have our brother Jerry Horton back from his injury so watch out!"

This performance marks a continuation of Papa Roach's 20th anniversary plans as the group held an "Infest In-Conversation" livestream on April 25, the exact anniversary date. Over 1.8 million fans tuned in to watch the band reminisce about the record alongside their peers in Linkin Park, Deftones, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and more.

There's even more for fans to look forward to as Papa Roach are working on an Infest-era documentary as well as brand new music.