There may be no hard rock band more tuned in to what is going on in other genres than Papa Roach. The band just showed further evidence of their love of all the genre line blurring offering video of them reacting to a shoutout from rapper Lil Yachty on the track "SB 2021" from his Michigan Boy Boat mixtape.

The song is credited to the rapper with a feature from Sada Baby, with the mention coming pretty much right at the top of the song. "This is Sada and this Scuba Boat / They call us the goat / Sippin’ tris this my last resort / just like Papa Roach," is the shoutout not only mentioning P-Roach but their breakout single "Last Resort" from the 2000 Infest album as well.

News of the shoutout made its way to Papa Roach who shot a reaction video pumping the song on their stereo while out for a drive. "Lil Yachty put a Lil Papa Roach in his song? Sick," the band commented on the video, while the mention earned a chuckle from Jacoby Shaddix, adding, "That's dope" and flashing horns at the camera.

The full mixtape was released earlier this year and you can check out Lil Yachty's Michigan Boy Boat set via the platform of your choosing here. The "SB 2021" song with better audio can be heard in the player below.

Papa Roach have been filling 2021 with interesting collaborations so far. The band kicked off the year teaming with TikTok star Jeris Johnson on a new version of "Last Resort," guitarist Jerry Horton jumped on a cover of "Scars" with TikTok creator Taylor Acorn and Jacoby Shaddix has been featured on the song "Domination" with electronic-leaning acts Kayzo and Sullivan King. The group also recently appeared with German DJs Vize on the EDM-flavored "Core (That's Who We Are)." And the latest guest turn came for Jacoby Shaddix on Ice Nine Kills song "Hip to Be Scared."

Papa Roach are also working toward a 2022 album release though new music is expected to arrive before this year's end. It's been revealed that they worked with Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler on one track and they're also planning their first ever acoustic ballad, so stay tuned.

Lil Yachty Featuring Sada Baby, "SB 2021"