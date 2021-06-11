Papa Roach Team With German DJs Vize for ‘Core (That’s Who We Are)’
Papa Roach continue to paint outside the lines of the rock box, teaming up with German producers/DJs Vize for the new song "Core (That's Who We Are)." And while it retains the Papa Roach attitude, the "slap house" collaborators give it a pulsing beat that's sure to move you.
To coincide with the new song, a fresh animated video has arrived put together by OVERTOON Animation with both Jacoby Shaddix and Vize's Vitali both featured.
“I’m so stoked to be on a track with VIZE,” shares Jacoby, “I’m always looking for ways to breakdown walls and bring people together and this track. ‘Core’ was the perfect collaboration to do that. Bringing EDM Rock and pop together is new and exciting. Music brings unity and we all know the world needs more UNITY! God speed!”
It's been a big year for Papa Roach so far with a new hits collection and recent pairings with Jeris Johnson, Kayzo and Sullivan King under the belt. The band also has a new album expected in early 2022 though they've teased new music will arrive before the end of the year.
Check out the lyrics and video for Vize X Papa Roach's "Core (That's Who We Are)" below and if you like the song, it's available right here.
Vize X Papa Roach, "Core (That's Who We Are)" Lyrics + Video
Live like it’s the end of our days
Let’s dance out worries away
Don’t care what the others might say
That’s who we are
Every day, every day it’s something new
And they keep putting walls in front of you
But you know, yeah you know,
You know the truth
Building bridges to stay above the water
Don’t buy in to the lies they told us
Nothing’s gonna keep me away from you
No I don’t, I don’t wanna do this anymore
Live like it’s the end of our days
Let’s dance out worries away
Don’t care what the others might say
That’s who we are
Live like we will never grow old
Dive deep right into the core
Don’t care what the other’s might say
That’s who we are
Nananananana x 3
That’s who we are
Nananananana x 3
That who we are
Nobody, nobody’s gonna bring us down
Coz tonight, coz tonight we are the sound
Let the world, let world come hear us now
Uhuhum
They will try, they will try to make us fall
We will rise, we will rise above it all
Nothing’s gonna keep me away from you
Yeaheheh
Coz I don’t, I don’t wanna do this anymore
Live like it’s the end of our days
Let’s dance out worries away
Don’t care what the others might say
That’s who we are
Live like we will never grow old
Dive deep right into the core
Don’t care what the other’s might say
That’s who we are
Nananananana x 3
That’s who we are
Nananananana x 3
That who we are
Every day, everyday it’s something new yeah
Falling further and further from the truth yeah
Every day, everyday it’s something new eh
Falling further, far from the truth...
Live like it’s the end of our days
Let’s dance out worries away
Don’t care what the others might say
That’s who we are
Live like we will never grow old
Dive deep right into the core
Don’t care what the other’s might say
That’s who we are
Nananananana x 3
That’s who we are
Nananananana x 3
That who we are
Vize X Papa Roach, "Core (That's Who We Are)"
