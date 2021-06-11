Papa Roach Team With German DJs Vize for ‘Core (That’s Who We Are)’

Papa Roach continue to paint outside the lines of the rock box, teaming up with German producers/DJs Vize for the new song "Core (That's Who We Are)." And while it retains the Papa Roach attitude, the "slap house" collaborators give it a pulsing beat that's sure to move you.

To coincide with the new song, a fresh animated video has arrived put together by OVERTOON Animation with both Jacoby Shaddix and Vize's Vitali both featured.

“I’m so stoked to be on a track with VIZE,” shares Jacoby, “I’m always looking for ways to breakdown walls and bring people together and this track. ‘Core’ was the perfect collaboration to do that. Bringing EDM Rock and pop together is new and exciting. Music brings unity and we all know the world needs more UNITY! God speed!”

It's been a big year for Papa Roach so far with a new hits collection and recent pairings with Jeris Johnson, Kayzo and Sullivan King under the belt. The band also has a new album expected in early 2022 though they've teased new music will arrive before the end of the year.

Check out the lyrics and video for Vize X Papa Roach's "Core (That's Who We Are)" below and if you like the song, it's available right here.

Vize X Papa Roach, "Core (That's Who We Are)" Lyrics + Video

Live like it’s the end of our days

Let’s dance out worries away

Don’t care what the others might say

That’s who we are Every day, every day it’s something new

And they keep putting walls in front of you

But you know, yeah you know,

You know the truth Building bridges to stay above the water

Don’t buy in to the lies they told us

Nothing’s gonna keep me away from you No I don’t, I don’t wanna do this anymore Live like it’s the end of our days

Let’s dance out worries away

Don’t care what the others might say

That’s who we are Live like we will never grow old

Dive deep right into the core

Don’t care what the other’s might say

That’s who we are Nananananana x 3

That’s who we are

Nananananana x 3

That who we are Nobody, nobody’s gonna bring us down

Coz tonight, coz tonight we are the sound

Let the world, let world come hear us now

Uhuhum

They will try, they will try to make us fall

We will rise, we will rise above it all

Nothing’s gonna keep me away from you

Yeaheheh Coz I don’t, I don’t wanna do this anymore Live like it’s the end of our days

Let’s dance out worries away

Don’t care what the others might say

That’s who we are Live like we will never grow old

Dive deep right into the core

Don’t care what the other’s might say

That’s who we are Nananananana x 3

That’s who we are

Nananananana x 3

That who we are Every day, everyday it’s something new yeah

Falling further and further from the truth yeah

Every day, everyday it’s something new eh

Falling further, far from the truth... Live like it’s the end of our days

Let’s dance out worries away

Don’t care what the others might say

That’s who we are Live like we will never grow old

Dive deep right into the core

Don’t care what the other’s might say

That’s who we are Nananananana x 3

That’s who we are

Nananananana x 3

That who we are

Vize X Papa Roach, "Core (That's Who We Are)"

