Paramore have announced an extensive 2023 North American tour with special guests Block Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas providing support on select dates.

Earlier this year, the scene favorites roared back with the vibrant new single "This Is Why," the title track off their new record that comes out on Feb. 10. Building momentum, the group returned to the stage for the first time since 2018 and just this week Paramore even hit the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a live performance of their latest track.

Plans for next year are even bigger with a 27-date headlining tour stretching from May 23 through Aug. 2.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Nov. 11 at 10AM local time at Paramore's website and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Support + Feed and REVERB.

Pre-sale registration through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform now through Nov. 7 at 11:59ET and Verified Fan tickets are able to be purchased as early as Nob. 10 at 10AM local time. American Express Card Members will also have an opportunity to score tickets from Nov. 9 at 10AM through Nov. 10 at 7:30AM local time.

View the complete list of tour dates below. Check listings carefully regarding the special guests.

Paramore, "This Is Why" (Live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Paramore 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 23 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center*×

May 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena*×

May 27 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Adjacent Festival!

May 30 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden*×

June 02 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*×

June 04 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

June 05 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

June 07 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena*×

June 08 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena*×

June 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center*×

June 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paint Arena*×

June 13 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center*×

June 14 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live*×

July 06 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center+°

July 08 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena+°

July 09 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center+°

July 11 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center+°

July 13 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena+°

July 16 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena+

July 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum+

July 22 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center+

July 24 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena+°

July 25 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

July 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena+°

July 29 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center+°

July 30 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center+°

Aug. 02 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center+°

*With support from Bloc Party

+With support from Foals

°With support from The Linda Lindas

×With support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance

Paramore Live Nation loading...