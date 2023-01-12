Paramore Make Doom + Disorder Catchy With New Song ‘C’est Comme Ca’

We're now less than a month away from a new Paramore album, and the band has dropped yet another new song ahead of the release. You can take a listen to "C'est Comme Ca" toward the bottom of this post.

The song is the third offering from the forthcoming This Is Why album, following the album's title track that hit just as the band was returning to touring and "The News" that followed late in 2022.

"C'est Comme Ca" comes off as the catchiest song so far off the forthcoming album, with a sing-along "na na na na's" and a sassy Hayley Williams almost-spoken word delivery of some of the verses.

Speaking about the track, Williams says, “I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative. The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

Get a closer look at the song's lyrics and check out the song below. You can also pick it up at this location.

Paramore, "C'est Comme Ca" Lyrics

In a single year

I’ve aged one hundred

My social life

A chiropractic appointment

Sit still long enough to listen to yourself

Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell C’est comme ça

C’est comme ça

NANANANANA! I’m off caffeine

On doctor’s orders

Said it was gonna help to level out my hormones

Lucky for me I run on spite and sweet revenge

It’s my dependence on the friction

That really hinders my progression I know that regression is rarely rewarded

I still need a certain degree of disorder C’est comme ça

C’est comme ça

NANANANANA! I know that regression is rarely rewarded

I still need a certain degree of disorder

I hate to admit getting better is boring

But the high cost of chaos?

Who can afford it? C’est comme ça

C’est comme ça

NANANANANA!

Paramore, "C'est Comme Ca"

With Paramore's This Is Why album en route Feb. 10, the band will be returning to the road soon. Their 2023 touring officially kicks off Feb. 6 in Nashville, with the band heading to South America in March and Europe in April, with some U.S. dates scattered in as well. A larger full-fledged tour of the U.S. will follow in late spring leading into the summer. Be sure to get your tickets here.