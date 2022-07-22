Paramore Donating $1 From Every Ticket to Abortion + Reproductive Rights Organizations

Paramore have been one of the more vocal acts concerning the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the band is doing their part to support those affected by the decision. They've set aside a portion of their ticket sales this fall to help fund organizations that deal with providing reproductive care, sending financial assistance for those in need of support and helping women and children that are fleeing violent situations.

In revealing their plan, the band stated via social media, "$1 from every ticket sale for the Fall 2022 shows will be donated to @ARC_Southeast, Kansas Abortion Fund, or @endvawnetwork."

A lengthier statement followed via a series of slides that can be read in full below:

We are outraged by the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion, affecting millions across the country. $1 of every ticket sold for our US Fall 2022 shows will be donated to ARC Southeast, an organization that provides funding and logistical support to ensure Southeasterners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services. $1 of every ticket sold for our Bonner Springs, Kansas show will be donated to Kansas Abortion Fund organization that provides assistance to Kansans in need of financial support to obtain abortion services. ARC Southeast provides funding and logistical support to ensure Southeasterners received safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services. For more information, head to: arc-southeast.org. The Kansas Abortion Fund was founded to assist all Kansans in need of financial support to obtain abortion services. For more information, head to: kansasabortionfund.org. $1 of every ticket sold for our Toronto, ON show will be donated to Women's Shelters Canada. Women's Shelters Canada works with 600+ women's shelters across Canada, supporting women and children fleeing violence. For more information, head to sheltersafe.ca. We look forward to supporting more causes on future tours and thank you to those of you coming to these start up dates. See you soon.

Upon the initial announcement of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, singer Hayley Williams commented on Instagram, "It still feels impossible to comprehend that we live in a country so divided on basic human rights, namely healthcare and women's reproductive rights. If recent history shows a pattern - and it does - you'd have to imagine when these children are forcibly brought into this world that this country won't take care of them but rather teach them to take cover. What are we fucking doing?"

She continued, "I'm so angry and tired. I'm not the only one. I don't post things personally/myself on this app anymore, but I redownloaded this morning to say something bc it felt weird to have our team post my angry feelings for me. I know that there are countless org leaders, activists, and citizens of this country who are on here doing thankless work to make any semblance of progress, keeping hope alive. Thank you so much to people who are fighting for women's rights daily and in ways I'll never even know. Today is NOT the end." She concluded her post directing those in need to follow Planned Parenthood and the ACLU for resources.

Paramore recently announced their first tour in four years, taking place in October and November of this year. Dates for the run can be seen below and ticketing info can be found here.

Paramore Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Oct. 2 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater

Oct. 4 – Magna, Utah @ The Great Salt Air

Oct. 6 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Orpheum

Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 9 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival

Oct. 11 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 14 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura

Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Nov. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Nov. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music

Nov. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

Nov. 16 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.

Nov. 19 – Mexico City, Mexico, @ Corona Capital Fest