‘Parks & Recreation’ Band Mouse Rat Releasing Debut Album

Bye bye Lil' Sebastian, but hello Mouse Rat! The fictional band from the NBC series Parks & Recreation is finally getting their due with a new album set to arrive on Aug. 27. And to mark the 10th anniversary of their Pawnee reunion performance where they debuted "5,000 Candles in the Wind" after the death of town mascot Lil' Sebastian, a new video and digital release for the song has arrived.

Led by Andy Dwyer, who previously fronted A.D and the D Bags, The Andy Andy Andies, Andy Dwyer Experience, Angelsnack, Crackfinger, Death of a Scam Artist, Department of Homeland Obscurity, Everything Rhymes with Orange, Fiveskin, Flames for Flames, Fleetwood Mac Sexpants, Fourskin, God Hates Figs, Handrail Suicide, Jet Black Pope, Just The Tip, Malice in Chains, Muscle Confusion, Ninjadick, Nothing Rhymes with Blorange, Nothing Rhymes with Orange, Penis Pendulum, Possum Pendulum, Punch Face Champions, Puppy Pendulum, Radwagon, Razordick, Scrotation Marks, Tackleshaft, Teddy Bear Suicide, Threeskin, Two Doors Down and Scarecrow Boat, the group is finally issuing their debut album.

Word started to spread thanks to Pawnee's legendary talk show host Perd Hapley, who revealed the news of Mouse Rat's The Awesome Album on his show Ya Heard? With Perd!

Perd Hapley Announces Mouse Rat's The Awesome Album

The buzz from Mouse Rat’s performances at Pawnee’s Snakehole Lounge led to Dualtone’s partnership with Entertainment 720 co-founder and Snakehole Lounge part owner Tom Haverford. “Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford” said Dualtone President Paul Roper, “From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom’s Bistro, not to mention his business ideas not yet formed like the scented phone, talking tissues, contact lenses that display text messages and the glitter-infused laundry detergent Sparkle Suds, partnering with Entertainment 720’s hype machine was essential. The man is an idea factory.”

Roper continues, “This is about the team as much as it is the music. Andy’s wife and manager April Ludgate Dwyer is a marketing genius. Selling CDs at the Parks and Recreation shoeshine stand for $18 each, $40 for the set?? I don’t know anyone else who could pull that off.”

Mouse Rat's The Awesome Album will feature guest turns by Duke Silver and Land Ho!. The album will be available Aug. 27 via Dualtone in partnership with Entertainment 20. Vinyl, CD and cassette pre-orders are available here. And for those who want to pick up "5,000 Candles in the Wind," it's currently streaming and available for download here.

Mouse Rat, "5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye Bye Lil' Sebastian)"

Mouse Rat, The Awesome Album Artwork + Track Listing

Dualtone Music Group

1. 5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Lil Sebastian)

2. The Pit

3. Sex Hair

4. Catch Your Dream (feat. Duke Silver)

5. Two Birds Holding Hands

6. Ann Song

7. The Way You Look Tonight

8. Menace Ball

9. Remember

10. I Get a Kick Out of You

11. Lovely Tonight

12. I’ve Got You Under My Skin

13. I Only Have Eyes for You

14. Pickled Ginger (*performed by Land Ho!)

15. Cold Water (*Scott Tanner feat. Duke Silver)