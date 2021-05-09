Pearl Jam Make 186 Live Show Recordings Available in New Digital Hub

Avid Pearl Jam fans are about to be spending a lot of time online as the band has just launched a new immersive hub for their live shows called "Deep" that now includes 186 of the band's live shows from throughout their career.

While Pearl Jam have embraced fans' passionate response to their live shows over the years, this new hub makes access to their concerts all the more easier. In total, the 186 live shows include 5,404 individual tracks played during their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career.

The massive drop of shows include some of the band's most sought-after bootlegs from tours in 2000, 2003, 2008 and 2013. You can start digging into the collection over at Deep.PearlJam.com.

As stated, "Deep" is an immersive hub for the live music, meaning that you can search favorite shows by category and even listen to fan-curated playlists. Some of those playlists include "Best of" tours, "Covers" and the politically-infused "Know Your Rights" playlist among others. Plus each live bootleg in "Deep" has a show description written by Ten Club superfans.

And speaking of playlists, the hub has a Custom Setlist Generator to let you have a hand at arranging things. And by entering your name and birthday, you'll also receive a custom setlist with a graphic written in Eddie Vedder's handwriting that you can share on social media. So head over to deep.PearlJam.com and get started.