Pearl Jam, Beastie Boys Recordings + More Join Grammy Hall of Fame

They were already legendary, but 29 recordings will make up the 2021 Grammy Hall of Fame Induction class, including timeless pieces of music from Pearl Jam, the Beastie Boys, Bruce Springsteen, Journey, The Cars, Peter Gabriel, Stevie Ray Vaughan and others.

The Recording Academy will induct Pearl Jam's 1991 breakout album Ten this year. That album gave us such standouts as "Alive," "Even Flow," "Jeremy" and "Black" en route to a diamond certification that currently stands at over 13 million albums sold in the U.S.

The Beastie Boys' 1986 breakout Licensed to Ill will also be entering the Grammy Hall. The band famously sampled a number of heavier rock acts in creating the brash breakout that included "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party)," "Brass Monkey," "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" and "The New Style." The Beasties also have a diamond certified album thanks to the success of License to Ill.

Other rock leaning records going in this year include Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., Peter Gabriel's So, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble's Texas Flood and The Cars self-titled set. The Grammy Hall of Fame also honors singles with Journey's fist-pumping sing-along anthem "Don't Stop Believin'" from their Escape album going in. A full listing of 2021 inductees can be seen below.

These 29 new titles into the Hall bring the total to 1,142 recordings. "We are proud to announce this year's diverse roster of Grammy Hall of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspire music makers of tomorrow," said Recording Academy Chair/Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. "Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog."

Each of the recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy acknowledging their induction. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT with a broadcast airing on CBS.

2021 Grammy Hall of Fame Inductees

"AU CLAIR DE LA LUNE"

ÉDOUARD-LEON SCOTT DE MARTINVILLE

Single

BLUES BREAKERS

JOHN MAYALL with ERIC CLAPTON

Album

CANCIONES DE MI PADRE

LINDA RONSTADT

Album

"CLEAN UP WOMAN"

BETTY WRIGHT

Single

"COPENHAGEN"

FLETCHER HENDERSON AND HIS ORCHESTRA

Single

"DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'"

JOURNEY

Single

"FREIGHT TRAIN"

ELIZABETH COTTEN

Single

GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, N.J.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Album

HORSES

PATTI SMITH

Album

HOT BUTTERED SOUL

ISAAC HAYESI

Album

IN THE RIGHT PLACE

DR. JOHN

Album

LICENSED TO ILL

BEASTIE BOYS

Album

MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN

JOE COCKER

Album

MERCY, MERCY, MERCY! LIVE AT "THE CLUB"

THE CANNONBALL ADDERLEY QUINTET

Album

RAVEL: PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJOR

LEONARD BERNSTEIN with the PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA OF LONDON

Album

SCHOENBERG: THE FOUR STRING QUARTETS

KLISCH STRONG QUARTET

Album

SO

PETER GABRIEL

Album

"SOLITUDE"

BILLIE HOLIDAY

Single

TEN

PEARL JAM

Album

TEXAS FLOOD

STEVIE RAY VAUGHN and DOUBLE TROUBLE

Album

THE CARS

THE CARS

Album

"THE GAMBLER"

KENNY ROGERS

Single

THE LOW END THEORY

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST

Album

"TIME IS ON MY SIDE"

IRMA THOMAS

Single

TRIO

DOLLY PARTON, LINDA RONSTADT, EMMYLOU HARRIS

Album

"WE ARE THE WORLD"

USA FOR AFRICA

Single

"WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS"

KANSAS JOE and MEMPHIS MINNIE

Single

"WRECK OF THE OLD 97"

VERNON DALHART

Single

"Y.M.C.A."

VILLAGE PEOPLE

Single