Pearl Jam, Beastie Boys Recordings + More Join Grammy Hall of Fame
They were already legendary, but 29 recordings will make up the 2021 Grammy Hall of Fame Induction class, including timeless pieces of music from Pearl Jam, the Beastie Boys, Bruce Springsteen, Journey, The Cars, Peter Gabriel, Stevie Ray Vaughan and others.
The Recording Academy will induct Pearl Jam's 1991 breakout album Ten this year. That album gave us such standouts as "Alive," "Even Flow," "Jeremy" and "Black" en route to a diamond certification that currently stands at over 13 million albums sold in the U.S.
The Beastie Boys' 1986 breakout Licensed to Ill will also be entering the Grammy Hall. The band famously sampled a number of heavier rock acts in creating the brash breakout that included "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party)," "Brass Monkey," "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" and "The New Style." The Beasties also have a diamond certified album thanks to the success of License to Ill.
Other rock leaning records going in this year include Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., Peter Gabriel's So, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble's Texas Flood and The Cars self-titled set. The Grammy Hall of Fame also honors singles with Journey's fist-pumping sing-along anthem "Don't Stop Believin'" from their Escape album going in. A full listing of 2021 inductees can be seen below.
These 29 new titles into the Hall bring the total to 1,142 recordings. "We are proud to announce this year's diverse roster of Grammy Hall of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspire music makers of tomorrow," said Recording Academy Chair/Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. "Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog."
Each of the recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy acknowledging their induction. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT with a broadcast airing on CBS.
2021 Grammy Hall of Fame Inductees
"AU CLAIR DE LA LUNE"
ÉDOUARD-LEON SCOTT DE MARTINVILLE
Single
BLUES BREAKERS
JOHN MAYALL with ERIC CLAPTON
Album
CANCIONES DE MI PADRE
LINDA RONSTADT
Album
"CLEAN UP WOMAN"
BETTY WRIGHT
Single
"COPENHAGEN"
FLETCHER HENDERSON AND HIS ORCHESTRA
Single
"DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'"
JOURNEY
Single
"FREIGHT TRAIN"
ELIZABETH COTTEN
Single
GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, N.J.
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
Album
HORSES
PATTI SMITH
Album
HOT BUTTERED SOUL
ISAAC HAYESI
Album
IN THE RIGHT PLACE
DR. JOHN
Album
LICENSED TO ILL
BEASTIE BOYS
Album
MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN
JOE COCKER
Album
MERCY, MERCY, MERCY! LIVE AT "THE CLUB"
THE CANNONBALL ADDERLEY QUINTET
Album
RAVEL: PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJOR
LEONARD BERNSTEIN with the PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA OF LONDON
Album
SCHOENBERG: THE FOUR STRING QUARTETS
KLISCH STRONG QUARTET
Album
SO
PETER GABRIEL
Album
"SOLITUDE"
BILLIE HOLIDAY
Single
TEN
PEARL JAM
Album
TEXAS FLOOD
STEVIE RAY VAUGHN and DOUBLE TROUBLE
Album
THE CARS
THE CARS
Album
"THE GAMBLER"
KENNY ROGERS
Single
THE LOW END THEORY
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST
Album
"TIME IS ON MY SIDE"
IRMA THOMAS
Single
TRIO
DOLLY PARTON, LINDA RONSTADT, EMMYLOU HARRIS
Album
"WE ARE THE WORLD"
USA FOR AFRICA
Single
"WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS"
KANSAS JOE and MEMPHIS MINNIE
Single
"WRECK OF THE OLD 97"
VERNON DALHART
Single
"Y.M.C.A."
VILLAGE PEOPLE
Single