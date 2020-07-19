Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Performs Basketball ‘Trick Shot’ for ALS Challenge

Challenge accepted! Recently Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder combined his two passions -- surfing and baseball -- while completing a trick shot for the #TrickShot4Snowy ALS challenge and then tasked bassist Jeff Ament to get involved as well. After some time to prep, Ament has completed his trick shot as well.

"Unfortunately the two things I like to do are skateboarding and basketball and they don't really gel well together so it took me three days to figure out what to do," says at the top of the video.

He's located at the top rim of a skatepark, donning a Milwaukee Bucks jersey, and decides to shoot toward a basket that's been installed at the other end of the structure. But adding to the degree of difficulty is that he's making the basket on a bounce into the middle of the structure, with the ball banking off the basket's backboard into the hoop. All this is happening while Ament's on his skateboard, which he then speeds toward the camera shouting, "I'm going to Disney World" after making the shot. Watch it below.

The #TrickShot4Snowy campaign was started by Calgary Flames Assistant General Manager Chris Snow, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. As a way to bring attention to ALS and seek donations for ALS research, the challenged was started. Once challenged, you have three days to complete your trick shot, post it online and challenge two more people to take part. Details can be found here.

As of July 13, $188,904 had been donated as a result of the #TrickShot4Snowy challenge. Learn more about Chris Snow's journey with ALS here.

As part of the challenge, you have to nominate two more people to take part, and there's the possibility of yet another rocker pulling off a sporting feat. "I'm gonna challenge [former NBA star] Brent Barry and maybe the only other bass player out there that can really play ball and that's Flea," says Ament. So what trick shot might the Red Hot Chili Pepper have up his sleeve?

Jeff Ament Completes His #TrickShot4Snowy Challenge