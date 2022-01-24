Pearl Jam are looking to record their next studio album with Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt.

Watt's the same multi-faceted record maker, musician and songwriter who's also produced material by Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and others.

That's the scoop according to Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder. He recently let slip the producer plan regarding the alt-rock titans' eventual follow-up to Gigaton, Pearl Jam's 2020 album that saw its touring plans thwarted by the pandemic.

"We'll make a record with Andrew, I believe," Vedder told Mojo this month, per Yahoo! Style. (Jan. 23)

In fact, the group that helped catapult grunge to its 1990s heights has "already talked about" working with Watt, the Pearl Jam vocalist added.

Vedder further relayed, "You know, the pandemic came right as we were leaving for a tour on the Gigaton record. And we had a lot of shows planned."

Watt produced Vedder's upcoming solo album Earthling, out in February. Last fall, Watt joined Pearl Jam onstage to play guitar on their early hit "Alive."

Looking forward, Pearl Jam — who now count ex-Red Hot Chili Pepper Josh Klinghoffer as a touring guitarist — are gearing up for more shows this year.

"In between, I think we'll be recording," Vedder continued, "because now we've got a healthy ambition to do so. I think we'll move quick for a year or two, then I can see us slowing down for a little bit."

Watt produced Osbourne's Ordinary Man, Cyrus' Plastic Hearts and large portions of Justin Bieber's Justice and 5 Seconds of Summer's Calm. He's also worked with Ed Sheeran, Young Thug and Maroon 5.

Pearl Jam and the Chili Peppers have been connected from the beginning, according to Klinghoffer. Pearl Jam once considered breaking up after the 2000 Roskilde Festival tragedy.