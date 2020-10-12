Pearl Jam have been very active in encouraging people to vote, including contributing a song to a compilation album called Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume Two. Now, they've released the song, titled "Get It Back," on all streaming and digital platforms.

The track is separate from their 2020 release Gigaton, and was previously only featured on the Good Music to Avert... compilation album, which was a Bandcamp special that was only available for 24 hours on Oct. 2. You won't find a hard-hitting Pearl Jam in this one — it's a slow, psychedelic number with echoey vocals and airy instrumentation. Listen below.

The rockers have also announced a special livestream to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their very first live show together, which took place on Oct. 22, 1990. The stream will feature the band's 2016 performance in Philadelphia, where they opened the night by playing their debut album Ten in its entirety before diving deeper into their discography for the remainder of it.

The concert will be available on Nugs.tv from Oct. 22 at 8pm EST through Oct. 25.

Pearl Jam, "Get It Back" Lyrics

On the side of the road

Lost and alone

To get it back Much farther to go

So far from home

To get it back Frozen in time

Turn on a dime

To get it back Try to reach you before winter comes

Always a place for you in my heart You're not alone

All used up

I'd give anything to talk to you The prodigal son

The only one

To get it back The mother and child

They’re lost for a while

They want you back Stare at the sun

Won’t hurt anyone

To get it back Try to reach you before winter comes

Always a place for you in my heart You’re not alone

All used up

I’d give anything to talk to you Since you went away

Hard to find my place

Since you went away

Hard to find my place Since you went away

Since you went away

Since you went away

Since you went away

Pearl Jam - "Get It Back"