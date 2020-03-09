The concern over the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with music industry schedules. The latest act to take action to avoid a potential health risk is Pearl Jam, who issued a statement late Monday announcing that they were postponing their spring North American tour.

The trek was set to kick off March 18 in Toronto, wrapping just over a month later on April 19 in Oakland. All of the affected dates are listed at the bottom of this posting.

The news comes as Pearl Jam build up to the March 27 street date of their upcoming Gigaton album. Read their statement in full below and stay tuned for additional ticketing information.

As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.

So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives.

Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy...

We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority.

So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements...

This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date.

We’ve worked hard with all our management and business associates to find other solutions or options but the levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level. Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid.

It certainly hasn’t helped that there’s been no clear messages from our government regarding people’s safety and our ability to go to work. Having no examples of our national health department’s ability to get ahead of this, we have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead.

Again, here in Seattle what we are witnessing we would not wish for anyone. What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another. Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever.

We are so sorry…

And deeply upset..

If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you.

- Ed & Pearl Jam

Ticketing

We understand it is important to know how ticketing will work. Ticketmaster will be in touch shortly, but current tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Pearl Jam's Postponed 2020 North American Tour Dates

March 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

March 24 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

March 28 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

March 30 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

April 02 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 04 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

April 06 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 09 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

April 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 13 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

April 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 18 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 19 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena