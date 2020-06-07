Pearl Jam Share Uncensored ‘Jeremy’ Video to Bring Attention to Gun Violence

While human rights and the Covid-19 pandemic are currently leading the headlines, another serious topic is in the spotlight as Friday (June 5) was National Wear Orange Day, or as it is also known, National Gun Violence Awareness Day. To mark the occasion, Pearl Jam revealed their original uncensored video for "Jeremy" which was previously edited for TV back in 1992.

The original Mark Pellington-directed video alluded to the titular character's fate in the edited version, but the uncensored version more clearly spells out what happened to "Jeremy." Just a warning as the more graphic context should be considered before viewing.

In a series of tweets, Pearl Jam wrote, "In addition to the equity protests taking place around the country, today also marks National Wear Orange Day. The increase in gun violence since the debut of 'Jeremy' is staggering. We have released the uncensored version of the video which was unavailable in 1992 with TV censorship laws. We have also released an updated Choices shirt with all proceeds to support organizations working to prevent gun violence. We can prevent gun deaths whether mass shootings, deaths of despair, law enforcement or accidental." The shirts they were speaking of can be found here.

The "Jeremy" video won four MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Video of the Year, Best Group Video, Best Metal/Hard Rock Video and Best Direction.

Pearl Jam, "Jeremy" (Uncensored Version)