Periphery Members Form Pop-Punk Band — Listen

Members of Periphery have formed a pop-punk band.

King Mothership is the name of the new act from vocalist Spencer Sotelo and drummer Matt Halpern, who have today (Aug 7) released their debut single "Cosmic Meltdown." Slaves bassist Tai Wright is also a part of the project.

Check out the new song below:

Furthermore, King Mothership have announced that their debut full-length, The Ritual, will be released Oct. 2 via 3DOT Recordings.

Speaking about the project, Sotelo said the following: "[I'm] very excited to finally share this record with the world. These ideas have been around for about eight years and it's such an amazing feeling to have sculpted them into songs we're all so proud of as a band. We had a blast making this record and I think it's gonna be the first of many to come."

Sotelo also revealed the inspirations behind King Mothership — who have a sound akin to a coming together of Four Year Strong, Trophy Eyes and This Good Robot — citing the likes of Muse, the Mars Volta and Queen as key influences.

Pre-orders for the band's debut LP can be found here.

King Mothership "Cosmic Breakdown" Lyrics:

Is there anyone out there to give an answer to these calls?

I'll never know.

Just a boy with a piss stain on his pants from every daunting road.

Every second that passes drives the dagger deeper.

A resurrection from a failed attempt at life.

He can't breathe.

At the foot of a demon, the goddamn mister lost his soul for a life in the streets of sex, drugs, peace and Rock 'n' Roll.

Is there anyone out there to give an answer to these calls?

I don't know....

I know I'm just a boy with a shit stain on his ass from every weekend show.

At the foot of a demon, the goddamn mister lost his soul for a life in the streets of sex, drugs, peace and Rock 'n' Roll.

There isn't anywhere he would rather be than below the sky when planets die. you can see a reflection of the flames down in his eyes.

Awoken by fear....

A voice ever clear.

I can feel you right down to my bones.

He said "Son you've been dreaming of what I can achieve.... All I ask in return is your soul."

My life you can steer....

A future so queer awaits me on the other side of this reality.

GIVE IT TO ME!

Minions, now prepare the sacrifice!

Blood must now be spent.

Your time is ticking down.

I'll throw you in my hellish grave!

I can taste, I can feel, I can reach for the stars now.

Give it to me....

I can hear all the angels, they weep in the distance.

I'll sing them a song as they cry.

At the foot of a demon, the goddamn mister lost his soul for a life in the streets of sex, drugs, peace and Rock 'n' Roll.

There isn't anywhere he would rather be than below the sky when planets die.

You can see a reflection of the flames down in his eyes. (2x)

Is there anyone out there to give an answer to these calls?

I'll never know.

Is there anyone out there to give an answer?

