PETA are not fans of the Offspring's new video for "We Never Have Sex Anymore," which was just released yesterday (May 13). Starring actor John Stamos and a couple of chimpanzees, the animal rights agency sent a letter to the band asking them to remove the video because they claim it exploits the animal.

The video features chimps dressed as humans, carrying out human chores like cleaning a house, driving and hanging out at an exotic club. PETA's Senior Manager of Animals in Film and Television Lauren Thomasson addressed the letter to frontman Dexter Holland today (May 14), which argues that "exploiting" the chimps sends a "dangerous" message.

Read the full body of the letter below.

Dear Mr. Holland,

The out-of-touch video for "We Never Have Sex Anymore" risks resurrecting the chimpanzee trade in Hollywood. Dressing up chimpanzees, presenting their fear grimaces as "smiles," and placing them side by side with celebrities is a dangerous messaging trifecta, and there isn’t a primate expert alive who doesn’t condemn this kind of old-school exploitation. If you were going for counterculture, you hit it out of the park.

We believe that the chimpanzees in the video came from the notorious animal supplier Steve Martin, who has been cited numerous times for failing to meet the minimum standards set by the federal Animal Welfare Act, including for locking chimpanzees and orangutans in cramped, barren “night housing” for up to 18 hours a day. He also has a history of disposing of unwanted chimpanzees and other wild animals. Two of the chimpanzees he used ended up at the atrocious G.W. Zoo, which was featured in Netflix’s Tiger King. There are plenty of things we all miss about the ’90s — but animal exploitation isn’t among them. Every minute your video remains online, it risks legitimizing a cruel industry, propping up the exotic “pet” trade, and reversing years of animal advocacy work that has nearly ended the use of chimpanzees in Hollywood.These chimpanzees’ tragic story is something that just can’t repeat. We urge you to pull the video immediately. As per the press release, part of PETA's motto reads, "Animals are not ours to use in entertainment," and that the music video shows disrespect to the primate. Hollywood Animals is listed as the "animal wrangler" in the credits of the music video on the Offspring's YouTube channel. The company trains exotic wildlife for use in film, television and advertising. "With our affection training methods and positive reinforcement we get the results you want in a happy and safe environment. Safety for the crew and animals is our number one priority! For over 30 years we have dedicated ourselves to maintaining the highest safety standards and animal care in the film industry," Hollywood Animals' website reads in the "About" section. "Hollywood Animals Inc. is fully insured and a licensed exhibitor and permitted worldwide by: USDA, US Fish and Wildlife, CITES, CA Department of Fish and Game, Los Angeles City Animal Regulation, Los Angeles County and APHIS."