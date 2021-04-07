The Offspring will soon be issuing their first album in nearly a decade, and listeners are getting a better idea of what Let the Bad Times Roll will sound like when it arrives on April 16 with "We Never Have Sex Anymore."

That’s because, unlike the more straight-ahead alt-rock title track from the upcoming LP, "We Never Have Sex Anymore" shows The Offspring take some creative chances deeper into the tracklist. The new tune — yes, it's about not having sex with one's significant other — contains so many horns that it sounds like singer Dexter Holland is fronting the Cherry Poppin' Daddies.

Listen to the song and read the lyrics down toward the bottom of this post.

With that prominent brass section, "We Never Have Sex Anymore" struts in a way that recalls the sunny ska and swing revivals of the '90s. (Besides the lyrics dismayed over intercourse, the number also comes across as toe-tappingly upbeat.) What better sound to mine for The Offspring, the low "Self Esteem" punks who were ubiquitous on every rock lover's car radio dial?

It’s time to Let the Bad Times Roll. In just over a week, The Offspring's discography will get a long-overdue update. Looks like a lack of sex won't stop the rocking.

The Offspring, "We Never Have Sex Anymore" Lyrics

We never have sex anymore

We never roll around on the floor

Like we did so long ago

You never yell at me anymore

You never want to even the score

Like you did so long ago

But you're still with me

So I guess I'm not complaining and

You always leave my dinner on the stove Baby please!

If you won't love me, will you hate me?

If you won't violate me

Well, will you just at least aggravate me?

Baby please! (We never have sex anymore!)

It feels like war under the covers

One way or the other is what I say

Hey, hey, hey We never have sex anymore

We never make love to our song

Like we did so long ago

We never have emotional strife

You never even threaten my life

Like you did so long ago

But I'm just doing me

So I guess am not complaining and

You let me drive your car when you're not home We use to do it constantly

We use to have a ball

We use to do it everywhere

Now we never do it at all

