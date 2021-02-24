The Offspring Debut Title Track From New Album ‘Let the Bad Times Roll’
For years, The Offspring had promised a new album was on the way on now they've set April 16 as the release date of Let the Bad Times Roll, the follow-up to 2012's Days Go By. A lyric video for the title track has just been released as well.
"Let the Bad Times Roll" is the first new original song from the group since the release of "Coming For You" in 2015, which also appears on the forthcoming 10th album by The Offspring. The latest single is a hand-clapper that shifts from raucous acoustic-driven passages to the band's familiar punk sensibilities all while pointing the finger at the ills of the world today.
The album was produced by the legendary Bob Rock (Motley Crue, Metallica), who had helmed the previous two Offspring albums, Days Go By and Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace.
While there was familiarity there, Let the Bad Times Roll also stands as the group's first album with bassist Greg Kriesel (known as Greg K.)., who sued singer and rhythm guitarist Dexter Holland and guitarist Kevin 'Noodles' Wasserman alleging trademark infringement and breach of partnership agreement over rights to the name.
Todd Morse, who had previously served as the band's additional rhythm guitarist on tour since 2009, has since replaced Kriesel on bass full time.
Read the lyrics and listen to "Let the Bad Times Roll" below and view the album art and track listing further down the page. Pre-order your copy of the new record here.
The Offspring, "Let the Bad Times Roll" Lyrics
We’re gonna hang ‘em high
We’re gonna shoot straight up in the air
This eye is for an eye
Don’t need to ask and don’t need to care
But don’t be thinking we’re crazy
When you see all the hell that we’re raising
Don’t be thinking we’re crazy
Cause the truth is what we’re erasing
And so I
I’m doing it all for you
I’m doing it all for you
Oh baby let the bad times roll
Machiavelli flow
Hey Lincoln, how does your grave roll?
Take what’s right and make it wrong
Make it up as I go along
Let me know when you decide
Apathy or suicide
Oh baby let the bad times roll
Now it was all a lie
But that bitch won’t get in my way
Keep shoutin’ what I like – lock her up lock her up
Now that’s a good one I gotta say
But don’t be thinking we’re crazy
When you see all the hell that we’re raising
Don’t be thinking we’re crazy
Cause the truth is what we’re erasing
And so I
I’m turning my back on you
I’m turning my back on you
Oh baby let the bad times roll
On a stripper pole
Ya fuck it let the bad times roll
Mexicans and blacks and Jews
Got it all figured out for you
Gonna build a wall let you decide
Apathy or suicide
Oh baby let the bad times roll
The Offspring, "Let the Bad Times Roll"
The Offspring, Let the Bad Times Roll Album Art + Track Listing
01. "This Is Not Utopia" (2:38)
02. "Let The Bad Times Roll" (3:18)
03. "Behind Your Walls" (3:21)
04. "Army Of One" (3:11)
05. "Breaking These Bones" (2:46)
06. "Coming For You" (3:48 )
07. "We Never Have Sex Anymore" (3:30)
08. "In The Hall Of The Mountain King" (1:00)
09. "The Opioid Diaries" (3:01)
10. "Hassan Chop" (2:20)
11. "Gone Away" (3:16)
12. "Lullaby" (1:12)