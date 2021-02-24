For years, The Offspring had promised a new album was on the way on now they've set April 16 as the release date of Let the Bad Times Roll, the follow-up to 2012's Days Go By. A lyric video for the title track has just been released as well.

"Let the Bad Times Roll" is the first new original song from the group since the release of "Coming For You" in 2015, which also appears on the forthcoming 10th album by The Offspring. The latest single is a hand-clapper that shifts from raucous acoustic-driven passages to the band's familiar punk sensibilities all while pointing the finger at the ills of the world today.

The album was produced by the legendary Bob Rock (Motley Crue, Metallica), who had helmed the previous two Offspring albums, Days Go By and Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace.

While there was familiarity there, Let the Bad Times Roll also stands as the group's first album with bassist Greg Kriesel (known as Greg K.)., who sued singer and rhythm guitarist Dexter Holland and guitarist Kevin 'Noodles' Wasserman alleging trademark infringement and breach of partnership agreement over rights to the name.

Todd Morse, who had previously served as the band's additional rhythm guitarist on tour since 2009, has since replaced Kriesel on bass full time.

Read the lyrics and listen to "Let the Bad Times Roll" below and view the album art and track listing further down the page. Pre-order your copy of the new record here.

The Offspring, "Let the Bad Times Roll" Lyrics

We’re gonna hang ‘em high

We’re gonna shoot straight up in the air

This eye is for an eye

Don’t need to ask and don’t need to care But don’t be thinking we’re crazy

When you see all the hell that we’re raising

Don’t be thinking we’re crazy

Cause the truth is what we’re erasing And so I

I’m doing it all for you

I’m doing it all for you Oh baby let the bad times roll

Machiavelli flow

Hey Lincoln, how does your grave roll?

Take what’s right and make it wrong

Make it up as I go along

Let me know when you decide

Apathy or suicide

Oh baby let the bad times roll Now it was all a lie

But that bitch won’t get in my way

Keep shoutin’ what I like – lock her up lock her up

Now that’s a good one I gotta say But don’t be thinking we’re crazy

When you see all the hell that we’re raising

Don’t be thinking we’re crazy

Cause the truth is what we’re erasing And so I

I’m turning my back on you

I’m turning my back on you Oh baby let the bad times roll

On a stripper pole

Ya fuck it let the bad times roll

Mexicans and blacks and Jews

Got it all figured out for you

Gonna build a wall let you decide

Apathy or suicide

Oh baby let the bad times roll

The Offspring, "Let the Bad Times Roll"

The Offspring, Let the Bad Times Roll Album Art + Track Listing

01. "This Is Not Utopia" (2:38)

02. "Let The Bad Times Roll" (3:18)

03. "Behind Your Walls" (3:21)

04. "Army Of One" (3:11)

05. "Breaking These Bones" (2:46)

06. "Coming For You" (3:48 )

07. "We Never Have Sex Anymore" (3:30)

08. "In The Hall Of The Mountain King" (1:00)

09. "The Opioid Diaries" (3:01)

10. "Hassan Chop" (2:20)

11. "Gone Away" (3:16)

12. "Lullaby" (1:12)