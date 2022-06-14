Philip Anselmo, Gary Holt + More Lead Motorhead ‘Ace of Spades’ Cover + Tribute Album

The late Lemmy Kilmister and his legendary band Motorhead are beloved by many a metalhead, and a number of them are ready to pay tribute courtesy of a new tribute album that kicks off with an all-star cover of the classic "Ace of Spades."

The project first came about as a spinoff from last year's Psycho Las Vegas festival, with many of the attendees chipping in on a variety of songs. Now the full collection, titled, Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead is set to arrive on June 19 via Psycho Waxx.

High on Fire, Eyehategod, Exhorder, Creeping Death, Stoner, Blackwater Holylight and a wealth of others have contributed their own covers of Motorhead songs for the compilation, but the true highlight appears to be the all-star collective dubbed "Psycho Alumni" that have taken on "Ace of Spades." That collective includes Pantera's Philip Anselmo, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, Stoner's Nick Oliveri, Beasto Blanco and Alice Cooper's Chuck Garric, Intronaut's Sacha Dunable, Mothership's Kelley and Kyle Juett, Howling Giant's Tom Polzine and Zach Wheeler and Integrity's Dwid Hellion.

It seems fitting that "Ace of Spades" would be the lead track, as the song that delves in gambling features a group of musicians who "went all in" after playing the gambling capital for the Psycho Las Vegas festival. You can check out that video and their blistering performance below. If you like what you hear, the track is available via Bandcamp at this location.

Psycho Alumni (Philip Anselmo, Gary Holt, Chuck Garric, Kelley Juett, Nick Oliveri, Dwid Hellion & Zach Wheeler), “Ace of Spades” (Motorhead Cover)

As for the full Löve Me Föreve compilation, the artwork and track listing can be seen at the bottom of this post. It too is available through Bandcamp, so place your orders here.

Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead Artwork + Track Listing

King Dude – “Killed By Death”

Stöner – “R.A.M.O.N.E.S.”

High On Fire – “Iron Fist”

Cephalic Carnage – “Order/Fade To Black”

Eyehategod – “Motörhead”

Lord Buffalo – “God Was Never On Your Side”

Howling Giant – “Love Me Like A Reptile” (feat. Chuck Garric & Calico Cooper)

Mothership – “Bomber”

Foie Gras – “Born To Lose”

Psyclona – “Iron Horse”

Blackwater Holylight – “Please Don’t Touch” (feat. Matt Pike)

Creeping Death – “In The Name Of Tragedy”

The Bridge City Sinners – “Go To Hell”

Exhorder – “Sacrifice”

Death by Stereo – “Born To Raise Hell”

Midnight – “Dirty Love”

Relaxer – “America”

Philip Anselmo, Gary Holt, Chuck Garric, Kelley Juett, Nick Oliveri, Dwid Hellion & Zach Wheeler – “Ace of Spades”