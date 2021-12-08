Watch Pipe Burst After Fan Flips Offstage at a Punk-Metal Concert

There's nothing like a hot sweaty club show, but some fans who recently attended a show at the Middle East Downstairs in Cambridge, Mass. got an unexpected shower amidst the chaos and mayhem of Candy's set. That's because a fan unexpectedly burst a pipe above the stage while executing a move during the group's performance.

As can be seen in the tweet shared by AbraQdoba on Twitter, you see the band continue to bring their heaviness as a steady stream spurts out from above. At one point, one man appears to hop onstage, getting doused by the shower coming from above.

According to the poster, a fan had front flipped off the stage prior to the taping, bursting a pipe in the process during the band's performance of the song "Candy Gonna Die."

Watch footage below: