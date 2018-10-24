Yesterday (Oct. 23), music website Pitchfork ran a scathing review of Greta Van Fleet's debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, and subsequently caused an uproar within the rock community.

Jeremy Larson, the site's Senior Editor who penned the review, went as far as to describe the record's entire second half as alternating "between the ignorable and unforgivable." He ultimately gave the album a 1.6/10. Read an excerpt from the piece below.

[Greta Van Fleet] care so deeply and are so precious with their half-baked boomer fetishism, they mollycoddled every impulse of late-’60s rock‘n’roll into an interminable 49-minute drag. Each song here could be written or played by any of a thousand classic rock cover bands that have standing gigs at sports bars and biker joints across America (the same venues where Greta Van Fleet cut their teeth when they were kids).

The response to the review has been unparalleled in terms of rock music criticism in 2018. So many individuals weighed in on the discussion that twitter gave it its own "Office Moment" this morning (Oct. 24).

Understandably, many rock fans weren't having what they perceived as undeserved vitriol pointed at one of rock music's most currently relevant acts. Read some of their responses below.

As anyone who has ever listened to both Greta and legendary rock act Led Zeppelin knows, immediate comparisons can be drawn between the two acts. Perhaps what is most interesting, however, is that Zeppelin also received an infamously negative review for their debut album, Led Zeppelin I, from Rolling Stone.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is currently scheduled to sell between 70,000 and 75,000 total units first week, which will be quite an impressive outing for any young rock band in 2018.

