Plain White T’s Singer Surprises Cancer Patient Named Delilah

Plain White T's frontman Tom Higgenson used the band's signature song, "Hey There Delilah," to surprise and delight a young cancer patient named Delilah.

As seen in a video shared by the long-running pop-punk act, the hit 2006 love song gets hand-delivered to Delilah in her hospital room by Higgenson with an acoustic guitar. The captions explain that Delilah, an 8-year-old who's been battling cancer for the last four years, loves the charming track that put the rock band on the map.

"Delilah has been fighting cancer for over 4 years," the Plain White T's say on their TikTok page, where they first shared the heartwarming clip on Tuesday (Jan. 17).

The band continues, "During her cancer treatments Delilah's favorite song has been 'Hey There Delilah.' so we surprised her with Tom and her favorite song."

"Hey There Delilah" is the closing track on Plain White T's third album, 2005's All That We Needed. It became a hit the next year when it was issued as a single following their fourth album, 2006's Every Second Counts. "Hey There Delilah" became Plain White T's' signature song, reaching platinum status in the U.S. in 2007 — the same year an official music video for the song emerged — and earning two Grammy nominations.

