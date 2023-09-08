20 Bands Who Announced New Albums Announced This Week
Here are 20 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
19 BANDS WHO ANNOUNCED NEW ALBUMS THIS WEEK
All Get Out, All Get Out
Genre: indie/folk rock
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Broder, Skarpretterfosilet
Genre: war metal
Release Date: Oct. 25
Pre-order here.
Demoncy, Diabolica Blasphemiae (mini album)
Genre: black metal
Release Date: TBD 2024
No pre-order available.
Fuming Mouth, Last Day of Sun
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Gama Bomb, BATS
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Heavy Load, Riders of the Ancient Storm
Genre: hard rock/traditional heavy metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
No new song or pre-order available.
Kaunis Kuolematon, Mielenvalta
Genre: melodic death/doom metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Kraanium, Scriptures of Vicennial Defilement
Genre: brutal death metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Malformed, The Gathering of Souls EP
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
No new song or pre-order available. Follow on Bandcamp.
Melancholia, Book of Ruination
Genre: sludge/extreme metal
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
MTVoid, Matter's Knot, Pt. 1
*ft. Tool's Justin Chancellor
Genre: experimental rock/electronic
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Night Crowned, Tales
Genre: blackened death metal
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
One of Nine, Eternal Sorcery
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Paint It Black, Famine
Genre: hardcore punk
Release Date: Nov. 3
Pre-order here.
Plain White T's, Plain White T's
Genre: pop-punk/alt-rock
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
Putrascension, Forever Below
Genre: melodic black/death metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Shylmagoghnar, Convergence
Genre: atmospheric black metal
Release Date: Nov. 10
Pre-order here.
Silent Angel, Unyielding, Unrelenting
Genre: symphonic power metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
Strange New Dawn, New Nights of Euphoria
Genre: progressive/psychedelic doom metal
Release Date: Nov. 24
Pre-order here.
World's First Cinema, Palm Reader EP
Genre: pop rock/indie
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.