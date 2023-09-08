Here are 20 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

19 BANDS WHO ANNOUNCED NEW ALBUMS THIS WEEK

All Get Out, All Get Out

Genre: indie/folk rock

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Broder, Skarpretterfosilet

Genre: war metal

Release Date: Oct. 25

Pre-order here.

Demoncy, Diabolica Blasphemiae (mini album)

Genre: black metal

Release Date: TBD 2024

No pre-order available.

Fuming Mouth, Last Day of Sun

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Gama Bomb, BATS

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Heavy Load, Riders of the Ancient Storm

Genre: hard rock/traditional heavy metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

No new song or pre-order available.

Kaunis Kuolematon, Mielenvalta

Genre: melodic death/doom metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Kraanium, Scriptures of Vicennial Defilement

Genre: brutal death metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Malformed, The Gathering of Souls EP

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

No new song or pre-order available. Follow on Bandcamp.

Melancholia, Book of Ruination

Genre: sludge/extreme metal

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

MTVoid, Matter's Knot, Pt. 1

*ft. Tool's Justin Chancellor

Genre: experimental rock/electronic

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Night Crowned, Tales

Genre: blackened death metal

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

One of Nine, Eternal Sorcery

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Paint It Black, Famine

Genre: hardcore punk

Release Date: Nov. 3

Pre-order here.

Plain White T's, Plain White T's

Genre: pop-punk/alt-rock

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

Putrascension, Forever Below

Genre: melodic black/death metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Shylmagoghnar, Convergence

Genre: atmospheric black metal

Release Date: Nov. 10

Pre-order here.

Silent Angel, Unyielding, Unrelenting

Genre: symphonic power metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

Strange New Dawn, New Nights of Euphoria

Genre: progressive/psychedelic doom metal

Release Date: Nov. 24

Pre-order here.

World's First Cinema, Palm Reader EP

Genre: pop rock/indie

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.