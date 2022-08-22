Last week, Poison's Bret Michaels partnered with Uvalde Radio to offer free tickets to the glam rock band's San Antonio "Stadium Tour" show for the families of victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in nearby Uvalde, Texas.

The North American Stadium Tour, launched in June, finds Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act supporting joint headliners and fellow rockers Motley Crue and Def Leppard.

Uvalde is 80 miles west of San Antonio. In May, a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in southwest Texas left 19 students and two teachers dead, as The New York Times reported. The students were all between the ages of 9 and 11.

"There's not enough I can say from my heart and soul to the families of the victims," Michaels said on Uvalde Radio on Aug. 16. The Poison lead vocalist and solo artist offered "something amazing for the families" before he and the station jointly issued a statement.

"We know that nothing will recoup the unimaginable loss that these families experienced on May 24th," they said. "We also understand that they will be grieving for a length of time that cannot be measured. However, we are looking forward to doing anything we can to help ease the pain these families are feeling."

They continued, "Through the healing power of music and an entertaining experience that's just down the road from their homes. It is the least that our two entities can do for this amazing community. Beyond that, this is also an opportunity to celebrate the lives of the victims and their long-lasting presence in all of our hearts."

The Stadium Tour stopped at San Antonio's Alamodome on Sunday (Aug. 21). The Bret Michaels Life Rocks Foundation, Uvalde Radio and the City of Uvalde worked together to reach out to the families.

Listen to Michaels' interview below. See 2022's remaining U.S. and Canada Stadium Tour dates underneath. Get tickets here.

Poison's Bret Michaels Talks to Uvalde Radio - Aug. 16, 2022

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ GlobeLife Field

Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad.

Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium