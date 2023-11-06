POLL: What’s the Best AC/DC Album? – VOTE NOW!

When you have a career as long as AC/DC's, well, we salute you. And that's what we're doing here today as our Loudwire Nights poll this week attempts to uncover the best album from the legendary hard rockers. But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

It all started back in 1975 with Bon Scott putting his powerful vocals to work on High Voltage, covering the classic track "Baby Please Don't Go" among others. Later that year, they rushed out their sophomore set T.N.T., featuring the title track and "It's a Long Way to the Top." Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap came out in 1976, bestowing up on us the title track as well as "Jailbreak." In '77, the prolific rockers gave us the title track to the Let There Be Rock album as well as :"Dog Eat Dog" and "Love at First Feel."

1978's Powerage album amped up the energy with "Rock 'n' Roll Damnation," and the Bon Scott era concluded with 1979's Highway to Hell, featuring the title track and "Too Much Touch."

After Scott's death, the band chose Brian Johnson to lead the way, and their first album with the new singer, Back in Black, became one of the biggest sellers in rock history thanks to the title track, "You Shook Me All Night Long," "Hells Bells" and "Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution."

The '80s saw a little downturn for the band after their massive start. For Those About to Rock, Flick of the Switch, Fly on the Wall and Blow Up Your Video populated the release schedule over the decade, yielding such new classics as "For Those About to Rock," "Heatseeker" and "Flick of the Switch."

The '90s saw a comeback with The Razors Edge and its hit songs "Thunderstruck" and "Money Talks." They followed with 1995's Ballbreaker and the single "Hard as a Rock."

In the 2000s, there was Stiff Upper Lip and Black Ice, while the most recent decade brought us Rock or Bust. And in current day, the band's most recent effort was 2020's Power Up.

