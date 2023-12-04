POLL: What’s the Best Disturbed Album? – VOTE NOW

Disturbed have been one of the 21st century's most successful rock bands, ascending to festival headliner status and frequently topping the Billboard 200 Album Chart throughout their career with beloved records, but which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Surprisingly, Disturbed's debut album, The Sickness, is one of the band's few albums not to top the Billboard 200 album chart, but it paved the way for their future success with the singles "Stupify," "Down With the Sickness," "Voices" and "The Game" solidifying their rock radio place at the table for years to come.

From there, they avoided the sophomore slump with the chart-topping Believe, which yielded the singles, "Prayer," "Remember" and "Liberate." Then, in 2005, they released Ten Thousand Fists which gave us "Guarded," "Stricken," "Don't Stop" and their Genesis cover "Land of Confusion," as well as the title track.

They continued their momentum with Indestructible, which gave us "Inside the Fire," "Indestructible" and "The Night," while the first era of their career concluded with Asylum, which yielded the songs "Another Way to Die," "The Animal" and "Warrior."

The band took a well deserved hiatus before returning with 2015's Immortalized, which gave us "The Vengeful One," "The Light," "Open Your Eyes" and their hit cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence." From there, they offered the more varied album Evolution featuring "Are You Ready," "A Reason to Fight" and "No More," before serving up their most recent record, Divisive, in 2022. That album had "Hey You," "Bad Man," "Unstoppable" and their "Don't Tell Me" duet with Ann Wilson.

