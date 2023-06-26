POLL: What’s the Best Ghost Album? – VOTE NOW

Ghost have emerged over the last decade as one of rock and metal's rising stars, graduating to filling arenas and setting themselves in line as one of this generation's top live acts. And you can't do that without having the music to back it up. But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Let's take a walk through Ghost's recording past. The band started in 2006 in Linköping, Sweden, led by the creative mastermind Tobias Forge, who often filled his lineup with several "nameless ghouls" as he took on the stage presence of Papa Emeritus (and for a period Cardinal Copia) over the years.

Ghost initially arrived on the music scene with their debut full-length album Opus Eponymous in 2010. The set featured the standout "Ritual," as well as the single "Elizabeth" and fan favorite "Con Clavi Con Dio." Though it failed to chart stateside, the album hit No. 30 in their native Sweden and gave them their first Grammis nomination (the Swedish equivalent of the Grammy) in their homeland.

The group saw their stateside breakout with their sophomore set, 2013's Infestissumam, which yielded the singles "Year Zero" and "Secular Haze," as well as the popular "Monstrance Clock."

Things really took off for the band with their 2015 album, Meliora, which gave the group their first Top 10 album in the U.S., peaking at No. 8. The song "Cirice" was not only a mainstream rock radio hit, but also earned the band the Best Metal Performance Grammy. That album also included "From the Pinnacle to the Pit," "Majesty," "Absolution" and "He Is."

Prequelle came next in 2018, showing off a more classic rock sound. The album, which arrived at No. 3, featured the songs "Rats," "Dance Macabre" and "Faith." And most recently, the band issued the 2022 album, Impera, which gave them their highest album chart debut to date, landing at No. 2. Staying in the more heavy rock vein, the album generated such standouts as "Hunter's Moon," "Call Me Little Sunshine," "Twenties" and "Spillways," the latter of which was recently re-recorded with Def Leppard's Joe Elliott.

That's five big albums from Ghost, but which will be your choice?

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.