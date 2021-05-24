Poll: What’s the Best Korn Song? – Vote Now

Korn have quite an expansive catalog, but which of their songs is the best? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week's poll focuses on Korn, one of the true pioneers of nu-metal. Korn's self-titled debut album came out in October of 1994, and they've released 12 more since. With hits such as "Freak on a Leash," "Falling Away From Me" and "Got the Life," Korn ruled the heavy music scene in the second half of the '90s.

From their heavy riffing and bass tapping to Jonathan Davis' lyrics about some of the darkest and most sinister subjects of the human psyche, Korn are undeniably one of the most distinct bands in rock and metal history.

Their latest studio album The Nothing came out in 2019, and Davis confirmed just a few weeks ago that the band finished writing its follow-up during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, you'll have even more Korn songs to fall in love with sooner than later. But for now, you have a decent selection to choose from.

Head below to vote for your favorite Korn song and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

