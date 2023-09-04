POLL: What’s the Best Scorpions Album? – VOTE NOW

When it comes to prolific careers, it doesn't get much bigger than Scorpions. The German metal outfit formed in 1965 in Hanover, Germany and they've been rocking ever since, issuing an impressive 19 studio albums over that time. But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.



It all started in 1972 with the Lonesome Crow album, soon followed by 1974's Fly to the Rainbow, 1975's In Trance, 1976's Virgin Killer, 1977's Taken by Force and finishing out the decade on a high note with 1979's Lovedrive.

The advent of the music video era pushed the band to more commercial heights in the '80s. 1980's Animal Magnetism, 1982's Blackout featuring "No One Like You" and 1984's Love At First Sting with "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "Still Loving You" saw a definite uptick in their career. The decade also gave us "Rhythm of Love" from 1988's Savage Amusement.

Scorpions started the '90s off on a high note with 1990's Crazy World, featuring one of their biggest hits "Wind of Change." But it was a mixed results era that yielded 1993's Face the Heat, 1996's Pure Instinct and 1999's Eye II Eye.

The band's star had fallen a bit by the 2000s, but the group churned out 2004's Unbreakable and 2007's Humanity: Hour 1. Feeling that the time was right, the band announced a farewell tour to coincide with 2010's Sting in the Tail, but regained their passion for music and decided to scrap their retirement and forge on with new music, dropping 2015's Return to Forever and 2022's more inspired effort Rock Believer taking them to 19 albums.

But which of these albums is their best work?

