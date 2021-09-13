Poll: What’s the Best Volbeat Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Volbeat song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

This week is all about Denmark's Volbeat, who've given heavy metal a contemporary twist by lacing it with their rock 'n' roll roots and pop melodies.

Volbeat were formed in 2001 by frontman and guitarist Michael Poulsen, bassist Anders Kjølholm, drummer Jon Larsen and guitarist Franz Gottschalk, who was later replaced by Thomas Bredahl. Since their foundation, they've released seven studio albums, starting with The Strength/The Sound/The Songs in 2005, and 2019's Rewind, Replay Rebound being the most recent.

They've got a solid collection of hits from "A Warrior's Call" to "The Devil's Bleeding Crown,"

