Pollstar’s Rock Tour of the Year Nominees Revealed
The Pollstar 2025 Awards nominees were announced in multiple categories, including the Rock Tour of the Year category. There were rock and metal nominees in multiple categories and the winners will be announced Feb. 19 during the Pollstar Live! Conference.
Who Was Nominated for Pollstar's Rock Tour of the Year?
And the nominees for the Rock Tour of the Year are .....
blink-182, One More Time Tour
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 2024 World Tour
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour
Foo Fighters, Everything or Nothing At All Tour
Green Day, The Saviors Tour
Metallica, M72 World Tour
Who Else Got Nominated?
It should be noted that Coldplay, who are up for the Rock Tour of the Year, are also nominees for Major Tour of the Year along with Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Zach Bryan.
Crossover artist Jelly Roll was nominated for Country Tour of the Year. You can also find Sleep Token amongst the New Headliner of the Year nominees with Chappell Roan, Charlie XCX, Fred Again., Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter.
Billy Joel, Eagles, U2 and Dead & Company take up a majority of the Residency of the Year nominees alongside Adele and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
The Pollstar Awards also made recognition of the best support acts or special guests, with Smashing Pumpkins (on Green Day's tour) getting a nod.
What About the Festivals?
For the Large Music Festival of the Year, designated by drawing 30,000 or more, Austin City Limits, BottleRock, Bourbon & Beyond, Coachella, Lollapalooza and Stagecoach will battle it out.
READ MORE: 2024's Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
On the smaller scale (under 30,000), Music Festival of the Year All Things Go, III Points, InkCarceration, Newport Folk Festival, Ohana Festival and Two Step Inn will all vie for the honor.
All the Categories
Major Tour of the Year
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time 2024
Noah Kahan, We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts World Tour
Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour
Zach Bryan, The Quittin Time Tour
Rock Tour of the Year
blink-182, One More Time Tour
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 2024 World Tour
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour
Foo Fighters, Everything or Nothing At All Tour
Green Day, The Saviors Tour
Metallica, M72 World Tour
Hip-Hop Tour of the Year
$UICIDEBOY$, Grey Day Tour 2024
Drake, It’s All A Blur Tour
Megan Thee Stallion, Hot Girl Summer Tour
Missy Elliott, Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2 World Tour
Travis Scott, The Circus Maximus Tour
R&B Tour of the Year
Janet Jackson, Janet Jackson: Together Again
Jhené Aiko, The Magic Hour Tour
Kehlani, The Crash World Tour
Maxwell, The Serenade Tour
Usher, Usher: Past Present Future
XSCAPE / SWV, The Queens of R&B Tour
Pop Tour of the Year
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour
Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat
Justin Timberlake, The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts World Tour
P!NK, Summer Carnival 2024
Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour
Country Tour of the Year
Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show
Jelly Roll, The Beautifully Broken Tour
Kenny Chesney, Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
Lainey Wilson, Country’s Cool Again Tour
Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time 2024
Tyler Childers, Mule Pull ‘24 Tour
Zach Bryan, The Quittin Time Tour
Latin Tour of the Year
Bad Bunny, Most Wanted Tour
Carin León, Boca Chueca Tour 2024
Fuerza Regida, Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito Tour
Luis Miguel, Luis Miguel Tour 2023–24
Peso Pluma, Éxodo Tour 2024
Comedy Tour of the Year
Gabriel Iglesias, Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour
Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive Tour
Matt Rife, ProbleMATTic World Tour
Nate Bargatze, The Be Funny Tour
Nikki Glaser, Alive and Unwell Tour
Sebastian Maniscalco, It Ain’t Right
Support/Special Guest of the Year
Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo
Ciara/Timbaland, Missy Elliot
Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift
Paramore, Taylor Swift
The Smashing Pumpkins, Green Day
Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney
Residency of the Year
Adele, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace/Neue Messe München
Billy Joel, Madison Square Garden
Dead & Company, Sphere
Eagles, Sphere
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Ryman Auditorium
U2, Sphere
Family, Event or Non-Music Tour of the Year
Bluey’s Big Play
Disney Princess: The Concert
Gold Over America Tour
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party
Kidz Bop Live
Monster Jam
New Headliner of the Year
Chappell Roan
Charli XCX
Fred again..
Gracie Abrams
Sabrina Carpenter
Sleep Token
Music Festival of The Year (Global; over 30K attendance)
Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX
BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa, CA
Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, KY
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA
Lollapalooza Festival, Chicago, IL
Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, Indio, CA
Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30K attendance)
All Things Go, Columbia, MD
III Points, Miami, FL
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Mansfield, OH
Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI
Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA
Two Step Inn, Georgetown, TX
International Music Festival of The Year
BST Hyde Park, London, UK
Corona Capital, Mexico City, Mexico
Glastonbury Festival, Somerset, UK
Hellfest, Clisson, France
Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain
Tomorrowland, Antwerp, Belgium
Nightclub of the Year
9:30 Club, Washington, DC
Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY
First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
HISTORY, Toronto, ON
Roadrunner, Boston, MA
The Sylvee, Madison, WI
Theatre of the Year
Altria Theater, Richmond, VA
Beacon Theatre, New York, NY
Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN
YouTube Theater, Inglewood, CA
Arena of the Year (U.S. Only)
Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA
Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Moody Center, Austin, TX
Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
Arena of the Year (Outside of the U.S.)
Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
Movistar Arena Colombia, Bogotá, Colombia
The O2 – London, London, UK
Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam , Netherlands
Red Rocks Award — Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year
Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON
Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA
Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary, NC
Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
The Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville, AL
Stadium of the Year (U.S. only)
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Stadium of the Year (Outside the U.S.)
BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, BC
Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico
Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON
Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
Wembley Stadium, London, UK
Casino/Resort Venue of the Year
Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, OK
Fontainebleau Las Vegas / BleauLive Theater, Las Vegas, NV
Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Spa Casino, Rancho Mirage, CA
The Venue At Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lincoln, CA
New Concert Venue of the Year (North America)
Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY
Ford Amphitheater, Colorado Springs, CO
Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA
The Backyard, Sacramento, CA
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, MO
Vibrant Music Hall , Waukee, IA
New Concert Venue of the Year (International)
Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico
K-Arena Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan
LDLC Arena, Decines-Charpieu, France
UOB LIVE, Bangkok, Thailand
Venue Executive of the Year
Becky Colwell, Kia Forum, Intuit Dome
Christy Castillo Butcher, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park
David Kells, Bridgestone Arena
Jeff Nickler, Moody Center
Randy Fibiger, Madison Square Garden
Rich MacKeigan, Van Andel Arena
Talent Buyer of the Year
Del Williams, Danny Wimmer Presents
Brian Smith, Live Nation
Amy Corbin, C3 Presents, Live Nation
Jenn Yacoubian, Goldenvoice
Boone Carter, NS2
Stacie George, Live Nation
Small Venue Talent Buyer of the Year (Under 10,000 Capacity)
Billy Brill, DWP Talent Services
Donna Busch, Goldenvoice
Jake Samuels, 16″ on Center
Martin Kamau, NS2
Phil Kosch, Live Nation
Zhubin Aghamolla, I.M.P.
Bill Graham Award / Promoter of the Year
Adam Weiser, AEG Presents
Colin Lewis, Live Nation
Danny Wimmer, Danny Wimmer Presents
Jared Braverman, Live Nation
Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group
Rich Schaefer, AEG Presents
International Promoter of the Year
Barrie Marshall, Marshall Arts
Denis Desmond, Live Nation
Ricardo Gómez, OCESA
Simon Jones, AEG Presents UK
Simon Moran, SJM Concerts
Steve Homer, AEG Presents UK
Bobby Brooks Award — Agent of the Year
Adam Kornfeld, Independent Artist Group
Craig Newman, Paladin Artists
Darryl Eaton, Creative Artists Agency
Jackie Nalpant, Wasserman Music
Kirk Sommer, William Morris Endeavor
Seth Shomes, Day After Day Productions
International Booking Agent of the Year
Alex Bruford, ATC Live
Christopher Dalston, Creative Artists Agency
Joel Baskin, The Feldman Agency
Josh Javor, William Morris Endeavor
Rod MacSween, International Talent Booking
Tom Schroeder, Wasserman Music UK
Booking Agency of the Year
Creative Artists Agency
High Road Touring
Independent Artist Group
United Talent Agency
Wasserman Music
William Morris Endeavor
Independent Booking Agency of the Year (Global)
33 & West
High Road Touring
Independent Artist Group
Paladin Artists
TBA Agency
Universal Attractions Agency
Rising Star Award
Austin Sarich, Live Nation
Jordan Racine, Paycom Center
Karim Siddiqui, Live Nation
Kiely Mosiman, Wasserman Music
Lindsay Dworman, AEG Presents
Michael Owens, Moody Center
Trevor Chesler, Rupp Arena
Personal Manager of the Year
Coran Capshaw, Red Light Management
Irving Azoff, The Azoff Company
Janelle Lopez Genzink, Volara Management
Jared Paul, Faculty Management
John Silva, Silva Artist Management
Ron Laffitte, Laffitte Management Group
Maxie Solters Award — Touring Publicist of the Year
Alexandra Greenberg, Falcon Publicity
Alyson Stokes, Ryman Auditorium
Ebie McFarland, Essential Broadcast Media
Kristen Foster, Full Coverage Communications
Larry Solters, Scoop Marketing
Mikyl Cordova, MSG Entertainment
Road Warrior of the Year
Dale “Opie” Skjerseth, The Rolling Stones
George Travis, Bruce Springsteen
Gus Brandt, Foo Fighters
Marc Robbins, Eagles
Marty Hom, Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, Shakira
Mitchell Drosin, A.J. Croce
Transportation Company of the Year
All Access Coach Leasing
Pioneer Coach
Rock-It Cargo
SOS Global Express
Truck’N Roll
Upstaging
Concert Visuals Company of the Year
Bandit Lites
Moment Factory
Moo TV
PRG
Treatment Studio
Upstaging
Concert Sound Company of the Year
Clair Global
Eighth Day Sound
LMG Touring
Rat Sound Systems
Sound Image
UltraSound
Tour Services Company of the Year
Backline Care
Cast & Crew Live Entertainment
Global Tour Creatives
Latitude 45 Catering
TaDa! Events
TAIT
