Pollstar’s Rock Tour of the Year Nominees Revealed

The Pollstar 2025 Awards nominees were announced in multiple categories, including the Rock Tour of the Year category. There were rock and metal nominees in multiple categories and the winners will be announced Feb. 19 during the Pollstar Live! Conference.

Who Was Nominated for Pollstar's Rock Tour of the Year?

And the nominees for the Rock Tour of the Year are .....

blink-182, One More Time Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 2024 World Tour

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour

Foo Fighters, Everything or Nothing At All Tour

Green Day, The Saviors Tour

Metallica, M72 World Tour

Who Else Got Nominated?

It should be noted that Coldplay, who are up for the Rock Tour of the Year, are also nominees for Major Tour of the Year along with Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Zach Bryan.

Crossover artist Jelly Roll was nominated for Country Tour of the Year. You can also find Sleep Token amongst the New Headliner of the Year nominees with Chappell Roan, Charlie XCX, Fred Again., Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter.

Billy Joel, Eagles, U2 and Dead & Company take up a majority of the Residency of the Year nominees alongside Adele and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

The Pollstar Awards also made recognition of the best support acts or special guests, with Smashing Pumpkins (on Green Day's tour) getting a nod.

What About the Festivals?

For the Large Music Festival of the Year, designated by drawing 30,000 or more, Austin City Limits, BottleRock, Bourbon & Beyond, Coachella, Lollapalooza and Stagecoach will battle it out.

On the smaller scale (under 30,000), Music Festival of the Year All Things Go, III Points, InkCarceration, Newport Folk Festival, Ohana Festival and Two Step Inn will all vie for the honor.

All the Categories

Major Tour of the Year

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres World Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time 2024

Noah Kahan, We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts World Tour

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Zach Bryan, The Quittin Time Tour

Hip-Hop Tour of the Year

$UICIDEBOY$, Grey Day Tour 2024

Drake, It’s All A Blur Tour

Megan Thee Stallion, Hot Girl Summer Tour

Missy Elliott, Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Travis Scott, The Circus Maximus Tour

R&B Tour of the Year

Janet Jackson, Janet Jackson: Together Again

Jhené Aiko, The Magic Hour Tour

Kehlani, The Crash World Tour

Maxwell, The Serenade Tour

Usher, Usher: Past Present Future

XSCAPE / SWV, The Queens of R&B Tour

Pop Tour of the Year

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat

Justin Timberlake, The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts World Tour

P!NK, Summer Carnival 2024

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Country Tour of the Year

Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show

Jelly Roll, The Beautifully Broken Tour

Kenny Chesney, Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

Lainey Wilson, Country’s Cool Again Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time 2024

Tyler Childers, Mule Pull ‘24 Tour

Zach Bryan, The Quittin Time Tour

Latin Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny, Most Wanted Tour

Carin León, Boca Chueca Tour 2024

Fuerza Regida, Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito Tour

Luis Miguel, Luis Miguel Tour 2023–24

Peso Pluma, Éxodo Tour 2024

Comedy Tour of the Year

Gabriel Iglesias, Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour

Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive Tour

Matt Rife, ProbleMATTic World Tour

Nate Bargatze, The Be Funny Tour

Nikki Glaser, Alive and Unwell Tour

Sebastian Maniscalco, It Ain’t Right

Support/Special Guest of the Year

Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo

Ciara/Timbaland, Missy Elliot

Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift

Paramore, Taylor Swift

The Smashing Pumpkins, Green Day

Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney

Residency of the Year

Adele, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace/Neue Messe München

Billy Joel, Madison Square Garden

Dead & Company, Sphere

Eagles, Sphere

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Ryman Auditorium

U2, Sphere

Family, Event or Non-Music Tour of the Year

Bluey’s Big Play

Disney Princess: The Concert

Gold Over America Tour

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Kidz Bop Live

Monster Jam

New Headliner of the Year

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Fred again..

Gracie Abrams

Sabrina Carpenter

Sleep Token

Music Festival of The Year (Global; over 30K attendance)

Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX

BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa, CA

Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, KY

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA

Lollapalooza Festival, Chicago, IL

Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, Indio, CA

Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30K attendance)

All Things Go, Columbia, MD

III Points, Miami, FL

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Mansfield, OH

Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI

Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA

Two Step Inn, Georgetown, TX

International Music Festival of The Year

BST Hyde Park, London, UK

Corona Capital, Mexico City, Mexico

Glastonbury Festival, Somerset, UK

Hellfest, Clisson, France

Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

Tomorrowland, Antwerp, Belgium

Nightclub of the Year

9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

HISTORY, Toronto, ON

Roadrunner, Boston, MA

The Sylvee, Madison, WI

Theatre of the Year

Altria Theater, Richmond, VA

Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

YouTube Theater, Inglewood, CA

Arena of the Year (U.S. Only)

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Moody Center, Austin, TX

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

Arena of the Year (Outside of the U.S.)

Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Movistar Arena Colombia, Bogotá, Colombia

The O2 – London, London, UK

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam , Netherlands

Red Rocks Award — Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year

Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA

Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary, NC

Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

The Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville, AL

Stadium of the Year (U.S. only)

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Stadium of the Year (Outside the U.S.)

BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, BC

Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Casino/Resort Venue of the Year

Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, OK

Fontainebleau Las Vegas / BleauLive Theater, Las Vegas, NV

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Spa Casino, Rancho Mirage, CA

The Venue At Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lincoln, CA

New Concert Venue of the Year (North America)

Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

Ford Amphitheater, Colorado Springs, CO

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

The Backyard, Sacramento, CA

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, MO

Vibrant Music Hall , Waukee, IA

New Concert Venue of the Year (International)

Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico

K-Arena Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan

LDLC Arena, Decines-Charpieu, France

UOB LIVE, Bangkok, Thailand

Venue Executive of the Year

Becky Colwell, Kia Forum, Intuit Dome

Christy Castillo Butcher, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

David Kells, Bridgestone Arena

Jeff Nickler, Moody Center

Randy Fibiger, Madison Square Garden

Rich MacKeigan, Van Andel Arena

Talent Buyer of the Year

Del Williams, Danny Wimmer Presents

Brian Smith, Live Nation

Amy Corbin, C3 Presents, Live Nation

Jenn Yacoubian, Goldenvoice

Boone Carter, NS2

Stacie George, Live Nation

Small Venue Talent Buyer of the Year (Under 10,000 Capacity)

Billy Brill, DWP Talent Services

Donna Busch, Goldenvoice

Jake Samuels, 16″ on Center

Martin Kamau, NS2

Phil Kosch, Live Nation

Zhubin Aghamolla, I.M.P.

Bill Graham Award / Promoter of the Year

Adam Weiser, AEG Presents

Colin Lewis, Live Nation

Danny Wimmer, Danny Wimmer Presents

Jared Braverman, Live Nation

Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group

Rich Schaefer, AEG Presents

International Promoter of the Year

Barrie Marshall, Marshall Arts

Denis Desmond, Live Nation

Ricardo Gómez, OCESA

Simon Jones, AEG Presents UK

Simon Moran, SJM Concerts

Steve Homer, AEG Presents UK

Bobby Brooks Award — Agent of the Year

Adam Kornfeld, Independent Artist Group

Craig Newman, Paladin Artists

Darryl Eaton, Creative Artists Agency

Jackie Nalpant, Wasserman Music

Kirk Sommer, William Morris Endeavor

Seth Shomes, Day After Day Productions

International Booking Agent of the Year

Alex Bruford, ATC Live

Christopher Dalston, Creative Artists Agency

Joel Baskin, The Feldman Agency

Josh Javor, William Morris Endeavor

Rod MacSween, International Talent Booking

Tom Schroeder, Wasserman Music UK

Booking Agency of the Year

Creative Artists Agency

High Road Touring

Independent Artist Group

United Talent Agency

Wasserman Music

William Morris Endeavor

Independent Booking Agency of the Year (Global)

33 & West

High Road Touring

Independent Artist Group

Paladin Artists

TBA Agency

Universal Attractions Agency

Rising Star Award

Austin Sarich, Live Nation

Jordan Racine, Paycom Center

Karim Siddiqui, Live Nation

Kiely Mosiman, Wasserman Music

Lindsay Dworman, AEG Presents

Michael Owens, Moody Center

Trevor Chesler, Rupp Arena

Personal Manager of the Year

Coran Capshaw, Red Light Management

Irving Azoff, The Azoff Company

Janelle Lopez Genzink, Volara Management

Jared Paul, Faculty Management

John Silva, Silva Artist Management

Ron Laffitte, Laffitte Management Group

Maxie Solters Award ­— Touring Publicist of the Year

Alexandra Greenberg, Falcon Publicity

Alyson Stokes, Ryman Auditorium

Ebie McFarland, Essential Broadcast Media

Kristen Foster, Full Coverage Communications

Larry Solters, Scoop Marketing

Mikyl Cordova, MSG Entertainment

Road Warrior of the Year

Dale “Opie” Skjerseth, The Rolling Stones

George Travis, Bruce Springsteen

Gus Brandt, Foo Fighters

Marc Robbins, Eagles

Marty Hom, Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, Shakira

Mitchell Drosin, A.J. Croce

Transportation Company of the Year

All Access Coach Leasing

Pioneer Coach

Rock-It Cargo

SOS Global Express

Truck’N Roll

Upstaging

Concert Visuals Company of the Year

Bandit Lites

Moment Factory

Moo TV

PRG

Treatment Studio

Upstaging

Concert Sound Company of the Year

Clair Global

Eighth Day Sound

LMG Touring

Rat Sound Systems

Sound Image

UltraSound

Tour Services Company of the Year

Backline Care

Cast & Crew Live Entertainment

Global Tour Creatives

Latitude 45 Catering

TaDa! Events

TAIT