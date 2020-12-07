Pop-Punk Band Plays Show During Pandemic, Get Destroyed + Go on Hiatus

While the touring world has widely shut down amidst the current pandemic, pop-punk band Hold Close recently decided to play a gig and ended up feeling the brunt of the backlash for doing so.

The group played the Odyssey Lounge in Springfield, Mo., with the show reportedly allowing only a limited amount of tickets sold. A teaser for the "Wreck the Hallz 2" event promoted, "As always masks mandatory, temp checks taken, and capacity is very limited."

But, according to some fan accounts, it appears as though there were people not adhering to wearing masks or employing social distancing during the performance.

When the announcement for the show was made, some fans started to discuss how irresponsible it was to play during the pandemic, but the group proceeded with the gig. However, after the performance, they then issued an apology for playing the show, which yielded even greater backlash.

Their apology reads as follows:

Regarding last nights show:

First, we would like to apologize as a band for playing a show during a pandemic. With covid cases continuing to rise, we should have not put our own selfish desire to play a show before the health and safety of others. We will not be participating in any events in the future where others will be at risk. We had a mutual desire to assist our local venue in keeping afloat during such a trying time. We allowed that to cloud our judgement and we are incredibly sorry.

Our goal as a band is to always create a safe and open space for people to come together, enjoy music and fully be themselves. We have enjoyed carrying out this goal in the past, and during our time, we have met so many incredible people.

These are the first that we want to apologize to. For those who drove hours to watch us, bought our merch, streamed our music, and supported us for years; we are incredibly sorry. We have let you down, and that alone breaks our hearts. For those who are hearing about us due to our mistake, know that we are taking people’s concerns and thoughts very seriously, and have learned from them. We will not allow ourselves to disappoint you all in the future.

For those who came to last night’s show, we are sorry for being the ones who put you at risk. We highly encourage you all to get tested, socially distance and if possible, quarantine. We will also be doing the same. As a band, we are going to be stepping back and taking a break for a while. We would like to reflect on our actions and thoughts that led us to play a show during such a serious time. We are committed to righting these actions. Thank you for taking the time to read this. We love you all dearly.

There are people who called out the band, claiming the apology rang insincere after fans brought up the irresponsibility of playing the show beforehand only for the group to share their regret afterward. A few of those comments can be read below:

Others stood up for the group, claiming that the fans who made the decision to attend knowing that the pandemic and Covid cases were rising across the U.S. put themselves at risk.